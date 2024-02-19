WWE Raw results (2/19): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title, a battle royal for the final spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,604)

Anaheim, California at Honda Center

Aired live February 19, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a shot of the Honda center exterior. Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show and said there was a big fight feel. Footage aired of Jey Uso arriving at the building earlier in the day, followed by the arrival of the male members of The Judgment Day. Cole was joined by Pat McAfee on commentary, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance for the opening match. A video package aired on McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, who then made his entrance. Cole hyped Grayson Waller’s “Waller Effect” interview with Cody and Seth Rollins for Elimination Chamber…

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre. A Cody chant broke out. Cole said there were 13,264 fans chanting for Cody. Rhodes went for an early suicide dive, but McIntyre punched him from the floor. Cody caught McIntyre with a kick when he was returning to the ring and then performed a dragon screw leg whip before applying a Figure Four. Cody turned it over and then McIntyre reached the ropes to break the hold. Cody rolled to the floor to sell his knee heading into the first commercial break. [C]

Cody caught McIntyre with a Cody Cutter and covered him for a two count. Cody set up for CrossRhodes, but McIntyre caught him with a knee to the head to avoid it. Cody ducked a clothesline and then clotheslined McIntyre, causing both men to tumble over the top rope to ringside. [C]

McIntyre performed a sit-out powerbomb on Cody for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. McIntyre went to a corner of the ring and counted down for his Claymore Kick finisher, but Cody caught him with a kick. McIntyre avoided the Pedigree and went for a Future Shock DDT that Cody countered with a Pedigree. Both men stayed down briefly.

Cody went for a Cody Cutter, but McIntyre caught him in the air with a Glasgow Kiss and then Future Shock DDT’d him, which led to another near fall. McIntyre got to his knees and looked up at the WrestleMania XL sign. McIntyre hopped over the ropes and then went up top, but Cody cut him off and superplexed him. Cody followed up with a top rope version of the Cody Cutter for another near fall.

Cody looked to the crowd and fired up. Cody pointed at the WrestleMania XL sign and waited for McIntyre to get up. Jimmy Uso ran out before Cody could perform his finisher. McIntyre tried to take advantage of the distraction, but Cody transitioned into setting him up for a Cody Cutter. Solo Sikoa appeared on the apron and hit Cody with a Samoan Spike while Jimmy distracted the referee. McIntyre hit Cody with the Claymore Kick and pinned him.

Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes in 19:40.

Powell’s POV: I would have lost a lot of money had I bet on the outcome of this match. I thought it might have a cheap finish, but I did not expect to see Cody pinned. I like it. Cody was heavily protected due to the interference, which also furthered his issues with The Bloodline. The match was really good despite the lack of a clean finish. Will we see The Bloodline duo again tonight? I could see Jimmy costing his brother the Intercontinental Championship match.

A video package spotlighted Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship for later in the show… The broadcast team hyped the last chance battle royal for after the break… [C] Photos aired of various celebrities wearing the WWE Golden Title belt at NBA All-Star Weekend…

The latest Andrade vignette aired. He said he never had a choice. He spoke about his father, his uncles, his cousins, and even his wife being pro wrestlers. He said it’s his destiny. He said people had high expectations and he didn’t let that stop him. He said he controls his destiny and it’s in WWE. He said the Andrade El Idolo era has just begun…

The broadcast team recapped Solo Sikoa attacking Cody Rhodes to cost him the match. McAfee broke out the telestrator. Cole called McIntyre a hypocrite for complaining about The Bloodline costing him matches and then taking advantage of their interference in this case…

Cody was shown sitting in the trainer’s room and sold his throat. Adam Pearce checked on Cody, who said he would be fine. Seth Rollins entered the room and looked at Cody. Rollins patted Cody on his knee and then left without saying a word…

A brief video spotlighted the women’s Elimination Chamber match…

Entrances for the battle royal took place. Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez had televised entrances heading into the break. Cole said the returning Rodriguez had to be considered one of the favorites… [C] A sponsored ad recapped DIY saving R-Truth from a Judgment Day attack last week and then Cole hyped tonight’s eight-man tag match…

The majority of the entrants were in the ring coming out of the break. Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, and Natalya’s entrances were televised.

2. The Last Chance Battle Royal for the final spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. The other entrants included Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Ivy Nile, Tegan Nox, Alba Fyre, Michin, Katana Chance, Xia Li, Valhalla, B-Fab, Elektra Lopez, and Isla Dawn. Dupri was the first woman eliminated via Valhalla, who then Valhalla had a rough exit via Rodriguez, who also eliminated Li. Dawn and Fyre teamed up on Rodriguez, who eliminated Dawn. [C]

Nox saved Natalya from elimination and then tried to eliminate her, but Natalya reversed it and eliminated Nox. Cole reminded viewers that it was payback because Nox eliminated Natalya from the Royal Rumble. B-Fab was eliminated by Baszler and Stark. Lopez eliminated Vega, and then Michin eliminated Lopez. Vega and Lopez fought to the back. Green eliminated LeRae. Baszler eliminated Hartwell. Baszler eliminated Chance. Rodriguez ousted Fyre. Nile eliminated Natalya.

[Hour Two] Stark and Baszler teamed up to eliminate Nile. The final four (unless someone is hiding) were Baszler, Stark, Rodriguez, and Michin. Baszler and Stark performed a double clothesline to eliminate Michin. Rodriguez eliminated Baszler, who saved Stark from elimination briefly. Rodriguez ousted Starks. As Rodriguez was celebrating, Green emerged from hiding and tried to eliminate Rodriguez, who fought her off and eliminated her to officially win the match…

Raquel Rodriguez won the Last Chance Battle Royal in 14:00 to earn the final spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Powell’s POV: Rodriguez seemed like the heavy favorite once all of the introductions were complete. I like that Cole didn’t have to act surprised by her win and instead labeled her one of the favorites from the start. I was hoping for Jade Cargill, but it’s also good to see Rodriguez back from her medical leave. For those reading this report during the show, I tweaked the list of entrants in the match as the match was taking place, so it was a slightly different list than I had originally.

Jey Uso delivered a promo in the backstage area and said he would be the new Intercontinental Champion… An ad for Smackdown focused on The Rock joining The Bloodline and what it means for WWE, plus LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre… [C] McAfee hyped Jelly Roll’s upcoming tour…

Cole sat at the broadcast table and interviewed Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax, who were in different rooms in the backstage area. Cole asked Ripley if she had butterflies heading into her homecoming. Ripley said she worked for this. She said the last time she competed there was seven years ago. She recalled not being comfortable in her own skin when she started with WWE and she tried to please everyone. Ripley said she wanted to quit and then reminded herself of who she was.

Jax mocked Ripley’s story by saying it was so cute. Jax said she’s twice Ripley’s size and has triple her talent. Jax said she would squash Ripley again and make her go home and cry to her own mother. Ripley said Jax will tremble when she hears everyone chanting for Mami. Ripley said Jax’s nightmares will become reality when she realizes that she’s just not good enough. Ripley said she would see Jax in Perth, then removed her microphone…

Cole gave a shot out to the folks from Netflix who were at the show. The group was seated in the two rows behind the broadcast team and then stood up and applauded…

Jackie Redmond set up her interview with R-Truth from earlier in the day. The footage aired of Redmond asking Truth about the first time he met Judgment Day. Footage aired while Truth said it was special, just like the first time that John Cena tried on a pair of jean shorts. Truth also spoke about how Damian Priest broke his heart. Truth said he hasn’t cried this much since the finale of “This Is Us” and made a reference to Tony Soprano. Redmond asked Truth if he would ever be able to let anyone in again. Truth said he had new friends in Shawn Michaels and Triple H (a shot aired of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and they were listed as “not” Michaels or Triple H). Truth made a heart with his hands and walked away to end the interview…

The male members of Judgment Day were shown getting ready for the eight-man tag match in their backstage clubhouse… [C] Cole spoke about TKO’s agreement to run three WWE and UFC events at Honda Center each year…

UFC fighter Michael Chandler was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Chandler took the mic and played to the crowd. He stood on his chair and called out Connor McGregor… McAfee spoke about how he hopes the fight happens…

Powell’s POV: Chandler was well received by the live crowd.

Chad Gable and Ivar delivered brief promos about their match for later in the show…

R-Truth made his entrance wearing a rain poncho, which he wore through his earlier interview with Jackie Redmond. The entrances of The Miz and then DIY followed. McAfee said they should come to Anaheim every week. He spoke about how awesome the crowd was and said he didn’t know if it was because the Netflix or TKO people were present. The male members of Judgment Day made their entrance…

3. “The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh vs. The Miz, R-Truth, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa. McDonagh and Miz started the match. The bell rang and then McDonagh kicked Miz. All of the other members ran in. The babyfaces cleared Judgment Day from the ring and then did a group crotch chop while yelling “suck it” heading into a break. [C]

Truth hit McDonagh with a Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth hoisted up McDonagh for the Attitude Adjustment, but Priest tagged himself in. Truth punched Priest off the apron. McDonagh headbutted Truth, who ended up at ringside. Priest ran Truth into the ring post. [C]

Ciampa hit McDonagh with Willow’s Bell and then performed a corkscrew dive onto Priest on the floor. Dom jumped off the ring steps into a knee from Ciampa, who returned to the ring and was caught in an inside cradle by Balor for a two count. Ciampa came right back with a DDT and had Balor pinned, but it was broken up by McDonagh. Rapid fire spots time that led to six of the eight wrestlers being down and a “this is awesome” chant.

Priest and Truth tagged in. Truth put Priest down with a corkscrew dive and then did the splits. Truth splashed Priest in the corner. Priest went for a chokeslam, but Truth avoided it and hit him with a scissors kick. Truth punched Dom off the apron. An “R-Truth” chant broke out before he avoided a corner splash from Priest. Truth hit Priest with a Flatliner for a near fall.

The other six wrestlers returned. Miz, Ciampa, and Gargano cleared the three heels from the ring and dove onto them. Truth rolled Priest into a pin for another two count. Priest avoided an AA and then hit his South of Heaven chokeslam finisher and scored the pin.

“The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh defeated The Miz, R-Truth, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa in 15:40.

The broadcast team recapped the match and McAfee used the telestrator again…

Powell’s POV: A crowd pleasing eight-man tag. The fans love R-Truth and were hot for his near falls.

The broadcast team spoke at ringside. Cole noted that Cody Rhodes’ loss earlier was his first via pinfall since WrestleMania 39… A video package recapped The Rock’s promo from Friday’s Smackdown… Cole hyped Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow at Elimination Chamber…

Becky Lynch was shown walking through the backstage area. Cole said she would appear after the break… An ad for Tuesday’s NXT touted Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi for the NXT Women’s Championship, and The Wolf Dogs celebration after winning the NXT Tag Team Titles… [C]