WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday in Perth, Australia at Optus Stadium.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. one wrestler TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The final spot in the women’s Chamber match will go to the winner of the last chance qualifier battle royal that will be held on tonight’s Raw. The Elimination Chamber event has a start time of 4 a.m. CT/5 a.m. ET. Join me for my live review as the event streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States. My same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).