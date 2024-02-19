WWE Raw preview: The card for the brand’s Elimination Chamber go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship

-A last chance battle royal to qualify for the final spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match

-The Miz, R-Truth, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh

-Chad Gable vs. Ivar

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Anaheim, California at Honda Center. This is the last live show WWE has before Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.