WWE Raw preview: The card for next week’s show

January 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk appears

-Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held on in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

