WWE Raw preview: The card for next week’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk appears

-Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held on in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.