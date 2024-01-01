WWE Raw preview: The card for next week’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-CM Punk appears
-Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held on in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.
Be the first to comment