Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 35 results: Vetter’s review of PME vs. Violence is Forever in the Road Warrior Cup final and for the Glory Pro Tag Titles

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode 35)

Premiered May 6, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped March 17, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

The lighting has been greatly improved in recent tapings. Reed Duthie was back on commentary.

1. Dan the Dad defeated Rahim De La Suede (w/Mason St. Goods.) via DQ at 5:21. Rahim wore a long black jacket and had a swagger to him as he hit the ring. Rahim hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. He raked Dan’s back and kept him grounded. Rahim hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Dan fired up and hit some jab punches and a kick in the corner. Dan hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:00. Rahim hit a dropkick. Dan put Rahim’s feet on the top rope and hit a Flatliner. Dan got a belt and was setting up to whip Rahim, but Mason St. Goods jumped in the ring and attacked, causing the DQ. Kody Lane ran into the ring to chase off the heels.

* Kody got on the mic and challenged Rahim and St. Goods to a tag match at the next show. He wants an Oklahoma Tornado Tag match, so everyone is in the ring.

2. Laynie Luck and Kenny Alfonso defeated Shazza McKenzie and Dak Draper at 10:37. This storyline actually goes back several months, as we learned that Shazza paid Draper to take Laynie out of action. It appeared the women were going to start, but Dak tagged in and grabbed Laynie by the throat. She low-bridged the top rope and he fell to the floor. Alfonso hit some spin kicks on Draper. It is worth reiterating that Dak is a legit 6’4″ and just towers over everyone else in this match. Alfonso hit a splash on Dak for a nearfall. The heels dumped Laynie to the floor, and she was helped to the back at 2:30! Kenny hit a rolling summersault off the apron onto Dak on the floor.

In the ring, Shazza hit a snap suplex and she kept Kenny grounded, as this is now 2-on-1. Dak hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Dak hit a low blow punt kick while Shazza distracted the ref, so Kenny hit a low blow uppercut at 8:00! Laynie returned to the ring, clutching a sore arm. Kenny made the hot tag! Laynie entered and hit a series of forearm strikes, then a stunner on Shazza, for a nearfall. She hit a superkick on Dak. Laynie hit a tornado DDT on Dak. Kenny hit a flip dive to the floor on Dak, leaving the women in the ring. Laynie hit a spin kick to the head, rolled her up, and scored the pin. This was well laid out.

3) “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia defeated “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini to win the Road Warrior Cup and retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 11:32. This is the finals of the eight-team Road Warrior Cup tag tournament. Collins and Garrini opened and traded shoulder tackles and forearm strikes. Marino hit a running headscissors takedown on Ku at 2:30. ViF began working over Marino. Ku hit a series of stiff kicks to Marino’s spine. Ku hit a flying kneedrop onto Marino’s back at 5:30. Collins finally made the hot tag and hit a running double crossbody block. He hit a uranage on Garrini for a nearfall.

Ku hit a brainbuster on Collins. Garrini hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Tenaglia. ViF hit a team spike piledriver on Collins, but Tenaglia made the save at 9:30. They all began trading punches and forearm strikes. Garrini hit a Musclebuster on Tenaglia, and Ku immediately hit a double stomp on Marino’s stomach for a believable nearfall. PME hit their team face plant on Garrini for the pin! A very good match; the tag champs retain and also win the tournament.

Final Thoughts: Another strong episode. A very good main event and I could have easily seen either team winning. As I noted in the mixed tag, this is a storyline that has been built up for months, and I liked that neither Shazza nor Laynie hit some unrealistic offense on their bigger, stronger male counterparts. The opener was acceptable, and they’ve done a good job of selling the “unlikely pairing” of Dan the Dad and Kody Lane.