Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 27 results: Vetter’s review of Ethan Price and Moses vs. Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia in a best of three falls match for the Glory Pro Tag Titles, Dak Draper vs. Tootie Lynn

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode 27)

Premiered March 10, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped February 18, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Casa Loma Ballroom

This is the second episode from this taping, and the lighting is much better from the previous taping. Reed Duthie is back on solo commentary.

* Dak Draper came to the ring. He is wearing his blue jeans again with his kneepads over them. In storyline, he was recently hired to take out Laynie Luck. He talked about how Laynie has a broken elbow. (It happened at a match in Chicago, not here, and she actually was able to wrestle again just a couple days ago.) He made an open challenge! Out of the back came… Tootie Lynn???

1. Dak Draper defeated Tootie Lynn in an intergender match at 10:14. Tootie is talented but Dak is a legit 6’4″ and just towers over her. He dropped to his knees and laughed at her for daring to challenge him. He put her on his shoulders; she was able to scramble to the floor and she ducked under the ring at 2:30. He went under the ring but couldn’t find her. She snuck out and attacked him. She hit a running penalty kick from the ring apron as he was standing on the floor. Dak dropped her face-first on the ring apron at 5:30.

In the ring, he hit a hard bodyslam on her and stomped on her hand. He hit a delayed vertical suplex and he paused to pose. They fought back to the floor and over the guardrail, as he chased her through the crowd. In the ring, she hit a huracanrana, then an enzuigiri at 9:00. She hit a step-up axe kick and they were both down. She leapt off the top rope but he caught her; she still was able to hit a tornado DDT. She hit a running kick in the corner. He nailed her with a boot to the face for the pin. Well, that was the most believable intergender match I’ve seen in a long time.

* A replay of a segment from last week aired, where Warhorse held his Glory Pro title, and Danhausen hit the ring. (This has been missing of late; I really like keeping viewers up-to-date on the storylines involving key, top-tier wrestlers.)

2) “Philly & Marino Experience” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia defeated Ethan Price and Moses in a best-of-three-falls match to win the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 16:53. These teams are both babyfaces. The PME are party-boy goofball characters but are decent wrestlers. The rotund Collins (think Joe Gacy) opened against Moses (think WWE’s Reggie/Scrypts). Tenaglia entered at 2:00 and hit a snap suplex. Philly hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Moses hit a dropkick and he tagged in Price at 3:30. Price and Moses hit a team bulldog move and they scored a pin at 4:36! They continued to work over Philly in their corner. Price hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 7:30. Collins finally hit a double suplex and he made the hot tag to Marino.

Marino hit a top-rople summersault onto both opponents. Marino hit an inverted top-rope senton for a nearfall at 9:30. Collins blocked a sunset flip and got a pin at 10:21. We are tied at 1-1! Philly hit a pump-handle uranage for a nearfall. We had a top-rope superplex spot and nearly a double-pin. Collins and Moses traded forearm strikes. Price hit a Death Valley Driver with Moses catching Marino’s head for a believable nearfall at 14:30. Price hit a superkick on Marino. Price missed a spear into the corner and struck the post. PME hit a modified Team 3D faceplant move to pin Moses! New champions!

Final thoughts: A solid episode. I’m a big fan of Dak and his run in ROH and he’s a great heel. Tootie got in just enough offense, but it was the strike-and-dodge moves, as it it would have been absurd to watch her trade forearm strikes with him. I think Tenaglia is a bit under-used in a tag team; these guys give off a party-frat vibe but they are decent in the ring. Another episode clocking in at about 42 minutes, which seems about right, as there are no commercials.