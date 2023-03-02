Glory Pro Wrestling “Anniversary 6” results: Vetter’s review of Camaro Jackson vs. Myron Reed for the Crown of Glory Title, Max the Impaler and Heidi Howitzer vs. Blair Onyx and Jody Threat, Jake Something, Kody Lane, and Shane Sabre vs. Warhorse, Dan the Dad, and Ethan Price, Tootie Lynn vs. Heather Reckless

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Anniversary 6”

Replay available via FITE.TV

February 6, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

The crowd was in the 300-400 range. Chad French and Sophie King provided commentary.

It’s worth noting that Eddie Kingston (injury) and Rohit Raju were previously announced but pulled out of the show. Both wound up at the ROH/AEW tapings in Florida.

* The show opened with footage of Karam and Xavier Walker (w/Rohit Raju) winning the tag titles at GPW’s last show. Immediately after the match, Rohit and Karam beat up Xavier and left with the tag titles. We then saw footage of Kody Lane defeating Warhorse via DQ after Warhorse hit a low blow.

* A promo with Dan the Dad who stated the teams for tonight’s match. We headed to footage of GPW champion Camaro Jackson working out in the gym, with a large Hercules-style chain around his neck. I’ve said this before, but Camaro is Black, short and really muscular and reminds me a lot of Jonathan Gresham.

1. Chris Hendrix and Mason St. Goods defeated Devin and Steven O’Neal (w/Nixi X.S.) at 4:38. Hendrix and St. Goods are Black; Deviin and Steven are white and wore plain black singlets, and the announcers say they are trainees. Niki helped choke Hendrix in the ropes. St. Goods made the hot tag and beat up the heels. Hendrix, who has long black dreadlocks, hit a nice 450 Splash for the pin. Basic but not bad.

2. Edvin Kudic defeated Ezio Orlandi and Jay Marston in a three-way at 3:35. Marston has shoulder-length hair and reminds me of Chris Hero. Ezio has short dark hair. Edvin his thick and wore a black singlet. Ezio hit a spinebuster. Edvin hit a stunner on Marston for the pin. All three are definitely raw and green, but they kept it moving.

* Footage aired of Myron Reed working out outside. Not sure where he’s at in February, but there was no snow and he wasn’t wearing a shirt.

3. Davey Richards defeated Rahim De La Suede (w/Cinko) at 13:07. De La Suede has long dreadlocks and reminds me of Swerve Strickland. Intriguing that they are going with this marquee match so early on, but they did the same thing last month when they brought in Nick Aldis. They opened with an intense knucklelock, and Richards hit a Northern Lights Suplex with their fingers still locked. Richards landed a hard kick to the left arm and Rahim bailed to the floor to regroup at 2:00. Back in the ring, Richards targeted the left arm and he kept Rahim grounded.

They brawled on the floor in front of the fans, with Rahim hitting a European Uppercut. In the ring, Rahim hit a leg lariat that sent Richards to the floor, clutching at his face, at 5:30. In the ring, Rahim hit some chops and was in charge, but Richards was visibly ticked off and fired back with his own forearm shots. Richards laid in his hard spin kicks to the chest at 9:00, then he nailed a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes. Richards went to the top rope, but he missed a double stomp. Richards applied the Jamie Noble Trailer Hitch leglock in the center of the ring, and the crowd taunted Rahim to tap out, but he eventually reached the ropes.

Rahim nailed a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:00. Richards applied an anklelock while standing, but Rahim escaped. Richards nailed a brainbuster for a believable nearfall; he immediately re-applied the anklelock, and Rahim tapped out. Really strong match.

4. Kenny Alfonso defeated A.T.M., Benjamin Trust, and Anakin Murphy in a four-way at 5:56. Trust wore an Air Force bomber jacket and sunglasses; does he think he’s Tom Cruise? Murphy is the white guy with the skinniest arms I’ve ever seen on a pro wrestler. A.T.M. is Black and similar to Wes Lee. Alfonso also is Black and similar to Cedric Alexander. Trust hit a stunner for a nearfall and a German Suplex for a nearfall. Anakin hit a fisherman’s suplex. A.T.M. hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, then a Poison Rana and a superkick on Trust. Alfonso hit a handspring-back-stunner on Anakin for the pin. Fun, fast-paced four-way.

5. Heather Reckless defeated Tootie Lynn at 8:57. Reckless, who has appeared on several AEW tapings, is perhaps 5’0″ or even shorter, so Tootie has the height and overall strength advantage. The male commentator just said Reckless is 4’9″! Reckless kept her grounded for most of the match. Tootie hit a top-rope crossbody block at 8:00 and was fired up. Tootie hit a Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. Reckless got a rollup with her feet on the ropes for the tainted pin.

6. “The Philly & Marino Experience” Philly C and Marino T defeated “The Premier” Campbell Myers and S.K. Bishop at 9:10. PME wore purple Hawaiian T-shirts as they danced to the ring, and they look like they are here to party. Marino has curly blonde hair like Kenny Omega; Philly is heavyset. Myers and Bishop are the heels, wearing black. Philly hit a piledriver at 6:00, and Marino hit a dive to the floor. The heels each hit a frogsplash for a nearfall, and they were all down at 8:00. PME hit a team Flatliner move for the pin. Ok match.

7. Xavier Walker defeated Karam via disqualification at 11:19. Again, these are former tag partners, but Karam turned on Xavier last month. They brawled in and out of the ring. Xavier is a tall, muscular Black man; Karam is similar to Miro, and he’s also in great shape. Karam hit a uranage for a nearfall at 9:00. Xavier hit a decapitating clothesline that popped the crowd. Xavier set up for a chokeslam, so Karam hit a low blow kick, causing the disqualification.

* Xavier Walker was angry afterward and he beat up some Young Lions. The referee then declared the match was a no contest/draw, rather than Walker winning by DQ. This of course drew loud boos.

* Intermission. Like Pro Wrestling Revolver, we see a match from a prior show, Tootie Lynn vs. Kylie Rae. Tootie Lynn won in 13:58 after applying a Fujiwara Armbar, with Kylie tapping out.

8. Mike Outlaw (w/Cinko) defeated Moses the Deliverer at 14:49. Once again, we have former teammates squaring off. Both are Black men, with Moses having longer dreadlocks. Outlaw stalled on the floor. They brawled in the ring, and Outlaw whipped Moses into the corner, with him going over and crashing to the floor at 5:30. Moses fired back with a flying back elbow and a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Moses applied a Boston Crab, but Outlaw reached the ropes at 10:00.

They brawled on the ring apron and traded open-hand slaps to the face. In the ring, Moses hit a superkick and an enzuigiri. Outlaw hit a spinning back elbow, and they were both down at 12:00. Moses hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. They traded rollup attempts, and Outlaw nailed a stunner for the clean pin. Good match.

9. Warhorse, Dan the Dad, and Ethan Price defeated Jake Something, Kody Lane, and Shane Sabre at 18:50. Lane wore a flamboyant pink jersey and always makes me think of Juice Robinson. Jake still has the giant wrap around his left thigh. “Big Strong Boy” Ethan is a head shorter than his teammates; I never realized how short he was. Kody and Ethan started, with Kody overpowering his smaller foe. Sabre entered to face Dan at 2:00; I recently described Sabre as a taller Tony Nese with his full beard. Dan did his hammy schoolyard takedown and juvenile humor.

Jake tagged in at 4:00 to face Warhorse. Warhorse hit repeated clotheslines in the corner, then a powerslam, and the heels ran to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Sabre hit a high back suplex on Ethan, and the heels began working him over. Lane hit a senton on Price for a nearfall at 8:30. Price got to the corner but his teammates were pulled off the ring apron. Kody hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 12:00. Price finally hit a bulldog on Jake. Dan made the hot tag at 14:00 and hit a series of punches on Jake.

Warhorse clotheslined Kody to the floor. Jake slammed two guys. Dan dove to the floor on Jake. Kody hit a tombstone piledriver on Price for a believable nearfall at 18:00. Sabre cut Price in half with a spear. Meanwhile, Kody and Warhorse brawled to the back. Price hit a fisherman’s DDT move on Sabre for the pin. OK match; the extended beatdown of Price in the middle of the match dragged a bit.

10. “The Wasteland War Party” Max the Impaler and Heidi Howitzer defeated Blair Onyx and Jody Threat at 5:14. Max and Heidi wore the TJPW Princess tag title belts to ringside. Max attacked from behind to start the match. In the ring, Blair tied up Heidi, but Max made the save. Max hit a decapitating clothesline on Blair, then a shoulder tackle that sent Onyx flying at 3:00. Threat made the hot tag and unloaded some punches on Heidi and a running boot to the side of the head. Max hit a spear that cut Jody in half. Max put Heidi on their shoulders and slammed Heidi onto Jody for the pin. A decisive win, but it didn’t need to be longer than that.

11. Camaro Jackson defeated Myron Reed to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 10:09. Myron attacked him to start the match, and he dove onto Camaro, who caught him on the floor. In the ring, they locked up but Camaro easily pushed him to the mat. Myron hit a Lungblower move for a nearfall. He went for a second-rope crossbody block, but Camaro caught him and hit a twisting powerslam at 2:00. Camaro hit a running shoulder tackle. They brawled to the floor and in front of the fans, with Camaro hitting some loud chops.

Back in the ring, Camaro remained in control. Reed placed Camaro’s feet on the ropes and hit a DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Camaro hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Myron nailed a Clout Cutter, then a dive over the top rope; he rolled Camaro in the ring and got a nearfall at 9:00. Camaro hit a Burning Hammer and a delayed vertical suplex, then a decapitating clothesline for the pin.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. Davey Richards, of course, had an excellent match against Rahim De La Suede, and that earned best match. I love Camaro Jackson as GPW’s champion; he looks like a believable tough guy and he’s not losing in other promotions. His power moves look good. That match was a bit shorter than expected but it still earns second best. I’ll go with Moses vs. Outlaw for third-place.

This venue is much better than the prior one (from the intermission Kylie Rae-Tootie Lynn match.) The crowd was good-sized and enjoyed what they saw. I admittedly was not a fan of the commentary; Chad French has a southern drawl I found distracting and Sophie’s laughter was a bit obnoxious, to the point I turned down the commentary.