Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s No Surrender fallout show, Impact In 60 moved to late night time slot

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. PCO

-Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste

-Kenny King vs. Kevin Knight

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show is now listed as airing early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe. It’s listed for the same time slot next week, so this is more than just a one-time change. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus vs. Heath and Rhino. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).