ROH HonorClub TV lineup: ROH Championship match headlines tonight’s premiere edition

March 2, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s ROH HonorClub TV show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. AR Fox for the ROH Championship

-Gran Metalik vs. Ari Daivari

-“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

-Madison Rayne and Sky Blue vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade

-Rohit Raju vs. Christopher Daniels

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Kaun vs. Joe Keys, Alex Lawless, and LSG in a non-title match

-Lady Frost vs. Willow Nightingale

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Blake Christian for the NJPW TV Title

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Woods

-Mark Briscoe vs. Slim J

Powell’s POV: Wait, there are how many matches? Anyway, Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman will be the broadcast team. The new weekly series will stream Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub.

