ROH HonorClub TV lineup: ROH Championship match headlines tonight’s premiere edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s ROH HonorClub TV show.
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. AR Fox for the ROH Championship
-Gran Metalik vs. Ari Daivari
-“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
-Madison Rayne and Sky Blue vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade
-Rohit Raju vs. Christopher Daniels
-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Kaun vs. Joe Keys, Alex Lawless, and LSG in a non-title match
-Lady Frost vs. Willow Nightingale
-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Blake Christian for the NJPW TV Title
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Woods
-Mark Briscoe vs. Slim J
Powell’s POV: Wait, there are how many matches? Anyway, Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman will be the broadcast team. The new weekly series will stream Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub.
