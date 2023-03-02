AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the AEW Revolution fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Championship

Powell’s POV: Hobbs won the Face of the Revolution ladder match to earn the title shot. Joe will defend the TNT Title against Wardlow at AEW Revolution, so the winner of that match will defend against Hobbs on Wednesday. Dynamite will be live from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center (the March 10 Rampage will also be taped on Wednesday). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).