AEW’s Owen Hart Cup men’s and women’s tournament brackets

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches have been announced for the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Left Side of the Bracket

-Samoa Joe vs. Will Ospreay (at Double or Nothing)

-Mark Davis vs. Jack Perry

Right Side of the Bracket

-Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido (at Double or Nothing)

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King

The following matches have been announced for the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Left Side of the Bracket

-Persephone vs. Hazuki

-Willow Nightingale vs. Alex Windsor (at Double or Nothing)

Right Side of the Bracket

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Athena

-Skye Blue vs. Saree

Powell’s POV: Ospreay strikes me as the men’s tournament favorite. I’m less confident about the outcome of the women’s tournament. The final matches of the tournaments will be held at the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 28, in San Jose, California, at the SAP Center. This is the fifth year of the Owen Hart Cup tournaments. The previous women’s tournament winners are Britt Baker, Willow Nightingale, Mariah Mae, and the 2025 winner, Mercedes Mone. The previous men’s tournament winners are Adam Cole, Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, and the 2025 winner, “Hangman” Adam Page.