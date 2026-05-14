ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for the “Supercard Showdown” edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox for the ROH TV Title

-Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Eddie Kingston, Mance Warner, and Ortiz for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Action Andretti in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kaci Lennox in a Proving Ground match

-Hyan vs. Zayda Steel in a Survival Of The Fittest qualifying match

-Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Priest and Tommy Billington

-Athena, Billie Starkz, and Marina Shafir vs. Maya World, Yuka Sakazaki, and Lacey Lane

-Josh Woods vs. Angelico in a Pure Rules match

-Stori Denali, Aryia Daivari, and Tony Nese in action

-Dalton Castle, Truth Magnum, and Turbo Floyd in action

-Blake Christian vs. Evil Uno

-Satnam Singh in action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on May 9, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at SoFi Center. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET.