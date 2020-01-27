ROH announces Free Enterprise matches, Alex Shelley returning for three shows

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Session Moth Martina vs. Sumie Sakai will take place at the Free Enterprise event on February 9 in Baltimore.

-Alex Zayne vs. Andrew Everett had also been added to the Free Enterprise event.

-Alex Shelley will work upcoming events in Nashville, St. Louis, and and the Past vs. Present event that will take place in Las Vegas on March 14.

-Delirious joins Matt Sydal, Homicide, and Doug Williams as returning wrestlers on the Past vs. Present show, while Necro Butcher and Allison Danger will make special appearances.

Powell’s POV: The blog also features updates on the events that will be held in Nashville and St. Louis, notes on the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held during WrestleMania weekend, and the possibility of the Pure Wrestling Championship returning.



