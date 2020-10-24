Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show October 24, 2020 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory: Vote for the best match Eric Young vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung for the Knockouts Championship MCMG vs. Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Austin and Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace for the X Division Title EC3 vs. Moose in an unsanctioned match Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock Call Your Shot gauntlet battle royal Dez and Wentz vs. Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake pollcode.com free polls Topicsbfgbound for gloryimpact wrestlingimpact wrestling bound for glorypro wrestling
