Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory: Vote for the best match

Eric Young vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung for the Knockouts Championship

MCMG vs. Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Austin and Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles

Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace for the X Division Title

EC3 vs. Moose in an unsanctioned match

Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock

Call Your Shot gauntlet battle royal