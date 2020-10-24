10/24 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory live review: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae for the Knockouts Title, Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory 2020

Aired live October 24, 2020 on pay-per-view and FITE.TV

Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios



Pre-Show Notes

The hosts of the Bound For Glory Pre-show were D’Lo Brown, Madison Rayne, and John Burton (the reporter guy from the Slammiversary commercials ). After a bit of discussions, the panel transitioned to a Eric Young vs. Rich Swann video package. The panel then gave their thoughts on the world title match…

A selfie video aired of Bret Hart congratulating Ken Shamrock for being inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame…

After the commercial Break, the panel discussed the Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae match. During the subsequent video package, Deonna noted that she was going to employ a new technique during the match. After the video, Gia Miller asked Deonna if she was ready for her title defense. Deonna said she was born ready and made for nights like this. Deonna said she’s about to cement her history. Deonna said the real question is weather Kylie is ready. Deonna said she can’t blame Kylie for not being around at the moment because there must be a lot of pressure on her. Deonna said she’s going to leave the night as Knockouts Champion…

Mick Foley gave his congrats to Ken Shamrock via selfie…[c]

After the break, Matt Striker and Don Callis checked in from the commentary table. Striker shilled a Impact auction going on…

1. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier and Zach Wentz vs. “The Deaners” Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake. Zach and Jake started off the match. Zach used quick strikes to get both Deaners in the corner. Dez tagged in and the Rascalz hit their opponents with running elbows in the corner. Jake lifted up Dez and tossed him on Zach. Cody went for a suicide dive, but he ran right into Dez’s foot. Zach caught Jake with a running Plancha. Cody held on to the ropes to block a Superplex form Dezmond. Zach and Jake got involved. Jake hit the Rascalz with a Power Bomb. Cody hit Dez with a diving headbutt for a two count.

The Rascalz took down Cody with a kick and punch combination. Cody got the knees up to block the Hot Fire Flame. The Deaners hit Dezmond with a double team side slam finisher for the victory.

The Deaners defeated The Rascalz via pinfall in 3:42.

A video package aired to hype up the Tag Team Title Match at Bound For Glory. This was followed by a Good Brothers Promo…

It was announced that after the break, Dwayne The Rock Johnson will induct Ken Shamrock into the Impact Hall of Fame…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good, albeit short, tag team match with all four men needing to retool their characters a bit to be taken seriously. Dez, Zach, and Jake are three guys I think have upper level singles potential. Cousin Jake continues to shine as someone who’s miscast as the undercard comedy guy because that guy has talent. What was a bit odd was the Deaners going over. I thought they were treating the Rascalz a bit more seriously, but this puts them back into that parity hole they were stuck in with The Deaners and Reno Scum.

Matt Striker stood on the stage, where he introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who appeared via pre-taped video, to induct Ken Shamrock to the Impact Hall of Fame. Rock talked about how important Ken Shamrock was to his career. Rock talked about Shamrock being the most badass hero who helped Rock become a strong heel. Rock ended his promo by calling Shamrock a friend and brother…

Striker introduced Shamrock as the newest member of the Impact Hall of Fame and presented him with a glass plaque award. Shamrock said a lot of people helped him get to this point. Shamrock thanked Vince McMahon for helping make Shamrock who he is by hiring him to WWE. Shamrock ended his promo by thanking the fans…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A solid Hall of Fame induction. That said with Rock, Hart, Foley, the promo content, and Shamrock thanking Vince, this felt more like a WWE Hall of Fame induction than an Impact Hall of Fame induction. They had time to produce this right? I can almost see Shamrock doing this exact promo and ceremony next year for WrestleMania.

An EC3 vs. Moose hype package aired…

The panel gave their thoughts on the EC3 and Moose match. John Burton then sent things over to the main show which was available via Fite TV…

[End of Pre-Show]

Main Show

The Eric Young Bound For Glory ad aired…

Josh Mathews introduced Bound For Glory. Josh Mathews and Don Callis were the commentary team for the main show…

1. Rohit Raju vs. TJ Perkins vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace for the X Division Championship. Rohit tried to run away, but Perkins threw him back in the ring. Madness ensued. Bey used a handstand to block TJP’s signature headscissors. Trey took Perkins out of the ring with a dropkick. He then hit Bey with a dropkick and reverse 619. Trey hit Rohit with a Scorpion Kick combo. Rohit rolled away. Mack came in the ring and had a lucha exchange with Trey. Mack hit Trey with a flying shoulder block. Grace hit Mack with a series of shoulder blocks.

Grace took down Mack with a flying Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Mack hit Grace with a body slam. Perkins hit Mack with a drop toehold. Perkins then did his unique (but, to me, overly cute) multi-submission on Mack, Trey, Grace, and Bey. Grace escaped and locked Perkins in a headlock. Rohit broke up the move with light strikes. Mack ended up catching Rohit with a popup forearm. Mack took down the rest of his opponents, including a nice Cyclone Kick on Perkins. Rohit got to his feet and took punches from all his opponents.

Mack hit Rohit with his signature Moonsault Combo. Everyone broke up the pin. Grace took down Rohit and TJ with a crossbody suicide dive. Mack took down the three people outside with a Tope Con Hilo. Trey hit TJ with a wrecking ball kick. Bey hit Trey with a drop kick to knock him off of Perkins’s shoulders. Bey ended up hitting everyone other than TJP with a dive off the top rope. Rohit caught a running TJP with a high knee for a two count.

Perkins hit Rohit with La Magistral Crucifix for a two count. Trey fought his way out of Grace’s Kinniku Buster. Bey put Grace in the Tree of Woe. Everyone ended up piling in the corner. Grace took down the group of wrestlers with a deadlift Tower of Doom from the Tree of Woe. Rohit hit Grace with the double stomp. Mack broke up the subsequent pin attempt. Mack hit Rohit with a Stunner. Bey hit Mack with a RKO. Trey hit Bey with a dropkick. TJ hit Trey with a Octopus Hold. TJ then reversed Grace into a kneebar.

Perkins moved on to putting Trey in the hold. Grace broke up the move with a senton. Grace hit Trey with a Grace Driver. Rohit broke up the pin attempt. Rohit tossed Grace from the top rope onto Mack. TJ hit Trey with the Mamba Splash. Rohit hit TJ with a high knee. Rohit pinned Trey for the victory.

Rohit Raju defeated Trey Miguel, TJ Perkins, Jordynne Grace, Chris Bey, and Willie Mack via pinfall in 13:20.

Josh Mathews and Don Callis checked in on commentary. The commentary team ran through upcoming matches on the card…

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match, but nothing too different what what we’re used to in Impact/TNA opening X Division spotfests. That said, I like the finishing sequence. I’m glad they’re keeping the belt on Rohit Raju because he’s just scratching the surface on what I think he can do as Champion. Not to mention, he’s doing a solid job as this cocky champion who’s finding fluky, but clever ways to escape with the title.

The commentary team cut to John E Bravo’s pre-wedding party (In a production flub, they caught Josh Mathews sounding frustrated over the production issues with the audio). Jimmy Jacobs ended up cutting the party short, telling anyone who was wrestling in the Call Your Shot Battle Royal to report to the ring. They then cut to Rhino and Heath Slater backstage. Heath was hyped, but Rhino was remorseful for not being able to help the best he can because he’s stuck as #1. Heath ended up hyping up Rhino, saying he appreciates Rhino putting his job on the line and fighting for Heath and his family. Heath then fired up Rhino…

A Call Your Shot hype package aired…

Rhino was the first entrant in the match. The second entrant was Shawn Daivari, who was looking jacked…

2. The Call Your Shot Battle Royal. Rhino took down Daivari with a hip toss. Daivari and Rhino brawled outside and inside of the ring. Larry D was the next entrant. Larry caught Rhino with a uppercut and running splash. Crazzy Steve was out next. Acey Romero was out next. They’re having these entrants come in pretty quick (are there intervals?). The next entrant was Tenille Dashwood. Jessika Havok made her entrance next and tossed Kaleb Konley (who wasn’t in the match) out. Brian Myers was the next entrant, entrant 8.

Crazzy Steve was the first person eliminated. [Horn]Swoggle was out next. Myers used Swoggle as a weapon to eliminate Daivari. Myers then quickly eliminated Swoggle. Tommy Dreamer made his entrance dressed as the late Road Warrior Animal. Dreamer and Swoggle did a Doomsday Device on Myers. Alisha Edwards made her entrance. Don Callis noted that Alisha has the worst mean streak of everyone in the ring. Alisha tried to whack Myers a bit, but she was dumped out of the ring by Myers after Myers no-sold the cane shots.

Myers dumped Tenille Dashwood after taking selfies with her. Taya Valkyrie was out next where she hit both XXXL members with hip attack and corner meteora. Fallah Bahh was out next, still holding on to Hernandez’s wad of cash. Out next was Cowboy James Storm. Storm eliminated Larry D. Out next was Adam F’n Thornstowe. Conveniently, Luster the Legend was out next. Reno Scum double teamed Acey and Rhino. Heath [Slater] was the next one out. Heath and Rhino ended up fending off opponents. Heath eliminated Acey Romero via lariat.

Heath then tossed Brian Myers out. The Hacker Sami Callihan was the next entrant. Sami dragged Storm to the mat and was raking Strom’s eyes. Shawn Hernandez was the final entrant. Bahh was eliminated, diving after Hernandez’s wad of cash, which Hernandez tried to get back. Hernandez ended up leaving the match, for now, to go after Bahh. Rhino eliminated Adam Thornstowe. Luster the Legend was eliminated next. Sami Callihan, James Storm, Rhino, and Heath were the final four.

Josh Mathews pointed out that Heath was limping on an ankle injury. Storm and Callihan teased an alliance, but Callihan quickly went to toss Storm out. Storm tried to skin the cat, but Callihan eliminated Storm. Callihan then tossed out an injured Heath, saying “I don’t care about your Kids!”.

The match then turned into a singles match. Sami Callihan hit Rhino with a Pile Driver. Rhino kicked out at two. The Referee forced Sami Callihan to drop the chair or risk DQ. This distracted Sami enough to walk right into Rhino’s Gore. Rhino picked up the pinfall win.

Rhino defeated Sami Callihan via pinfall in 25:22 to win the Call Your Shot trophy and Heath Slater’s Impact Contract.

The referee presented Rhino with the Call Your Shot Battle Royal trophy (Which was a huge upgrade over Eddie Edwards’s lame trophy from last year)…

Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander and Ethan Page on their thoughts on their match later in the show. Alexander talked about how the North proved that they are champions for over a year and that they’ll rise to the occasion. Alexander said The North are going to show all the new “free agents” who signed with Impact that The North will take back what belongs to them. Ethan Page said the North are about to hurt somebody. Page was fired up in talking about how he misses the title for 94 days and how the North are going to take back the titles from The Machine Guns…

An EC3 vs. Moose hype package aired…

John’s Thoughts: A solid battle royal with enough surprises and storyline to make it a match worth going through. I’m assuming a few are one-offs like Daivari or Swoggle, but James Storm is someone who I wouldn’t mind see get another Impact run. That guy is too damn good on the mic to not be on TV. Rhino winning makes sense, and I still wonder if the end game is Slater turning on Rhino in the end. What I assume is happening in the short term is Rhino and Heath going after the Tag Team Titles. That should be a good run and I really think this is another chance for Rhino to shine, given that he had the best run of his career as the lovable Crackers and Cheese guy.

They cut to “The Undisclosed Location” which had EC3 beating up a random guy. Moose then entered the warehouse area, calling out for EC3. The ring was surrounded by EC3’s “followers” who looked like they came straight from the WWE retribution skits. This location may or may not be a storage room in Skyway Studios…

3. EC3 vs. Moose from an Undisclosed Location (Cinematic Match). After a staredown, EC3 and Moose traded punches. EC3 got the upper hand and put the boots to Moose in the corner. Some royalty free background music played. Moose got a breather after kicking EC3 in the balls. Moose called EC3 a son of a bitch. EC3 started bleeding (I’m assuming via blade) after Moose punched him around. EC3 reversed a chair shot with a double leg takedown followed by some ground and pound. EC3 then pulled back and called Moose in, with a sadistic grin and laugh. Moose gave EC3 a big boot.

EC3 got Moose to the ground after tossing him into a guardrail at ringside. EC3 tossed Moose into the ringpost several times. EC3 stood over a fallen Moose, explaining the history and legacy of the TNA Championship. EC3 said Moose has to live up to the legacy and become a God. EC3 said right now Moose is nothing. A slideshow of EC3 hitting his finisher flashed on the screen. Moose escaped a One-Percenter attempt and hit EC3 with a spear. Moose then hit EC3 several times in the head with the title belt.

Moose pummeled EC3 with punches with a montage of their feud flashing on the screen. Moose held EC3 by the neck and called EC3 a son of a bitch. Moose asked if this was what EC3 wanted. EC3’s “followers” then did the Moose arm pump. Moose hit EC3 with a belt shot to the head. Moose ended up leaving the ring with a serious look. EC3 was carried away by his “followers”.

Moose defeated EC3 (I think?) in 9:49.

Josh talked about how that match was “dark”. The commentators were not sure what EC3’s goal was in the end. They then cut to The Rock’s pre-taped induction of Ken Shamrock…

John’s Thoughts: That was a thing. It wasn’t horrible, but I’m not sure what we were supposed to get out of it. The cinematic approach and background music, which sounded like club music from a Hollywood strip club, really detracted from the match and was totally unneeded. Cinematics are supposed to enhance or streamline matches, but here it was a bit too contrived. Impact just can’t help themselves in being too cute, or adding background music where background music isn’t needed. An example of cinematic techniques being used to enhance a match is the Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa or Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole from several Takeovers where it didn’t come off as “over-produced” which has been the crux of Impact cinematics. Cinematics should be about telling a story, not about how many Adobe After Effects bells and whistles you can throw onto a video file.

An Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock hype package aired.

4. Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock (w/Sami Callihan).