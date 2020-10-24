What's happening...

10/23 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The final push for Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns lays out the consequences for his WWE Universal Title match with Jey Uso, Seth Rollins vs. Murphy, Law and Otis, Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega

October 24, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The final push for Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns lays out the consequences for his WWE Universal Title match with Jey Uso, Seth Rollins vs. Murphy, Law and Otis, Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega, and more (23:00)…

Click here for the October 24 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

