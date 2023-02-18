What's happening...

WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The card for tonight’s premium live event

February 18, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held tonight in Montreal, Quebec at Belle Center.

-Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Carmella in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

-Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest in an Elimination Chamber match for the U.S. Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

-Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of Elimination Chamber as the show streams tonight on Peacock beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

