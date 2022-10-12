NXT TV rating for the show headlined by Grayson Waller vs. Ilja Dragunov

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 737,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count up from last week’s 625,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: It was a nice bounce back week for NXT, which finished 14th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.13 rating. The October 12, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 632,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating for NXT 2.0, which was also opposed by the MLB Playoffs and NHL opening night.