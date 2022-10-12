What's happening...

Konosuke Takeshita on his relationship with Tony Khan, his desire to return to AEW, growing up dreaming of wrestling in the United States

October 12, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest Konosuke Takeshita
Host: Ethan Black
Interview available at PWMania.com

Getting into pro wrestling: “I had always dreamed of working as a professional wrestler and working in the ring in the United States. I wasn’t sure I would have an opportunity with AEW or any other organization, but I decided to go to the United States. That’s where I got the chance to have an AEW match on Dark Elevation.”

His relationship with Tony Khan: “Tony Khan always appreciates when I have a good match. So when he gets excited about my matches, it makes me very happy and makes me want to wrestle harder next time. I want to do my best for him.”

Returning to AEW: “I’m unilaterally saying I can’t wait to get back in the AEW ring. I hope the fans are waiting for me too.”

On his future: “Right now I am only thinking about doing my best in AEW. Of course, my goal is to challenge for the AEW World Title and become the champion. I am sure that would be a dream for Japanese wrestling fans.”

Other topics include a special move called Cinnabomb, working with Adam Page, and more.

