Tales from the Territories rating for the Andy Kaufman vs. Jerry Lawler edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The second edition of Vice TV’s “Tales from the Territories” on Andy Kaufman vs. Jerry Lawler delivered 111,000 viewers. The show finished 117th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Tales from the Territories focused on the Memphis territory and delivered 113,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. In other words, the second installment held up well compared to the premiere.