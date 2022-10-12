What's happening...

Tales from the Territories rating for the Andy Kaufman vs. Jerry Lawler edition

October 12, 2022

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The second edition of Vice TV’s “Tales from the Territories” on Andy Kaufman vs. Jerry Lawler delivered 111,000 viewers. The show finished 117th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Tales from the Territories focused on the Memphis territory and delivered 113,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. In other words, the second installment held up well compared to the premiere.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.