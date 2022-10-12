Renee Paquette signs with AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan announced the signing of Renee Paquette to an AEW contract on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: A great addition to the AEW broadcast team. Paquette did terrific work as a backstage interviewer for WWE when she worked as Renee Young. Of course, she is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the couple have a daughter together. On a side note, I like the timing of the announcement occurring a little over an hour before Dynamite.
Welcome to the team!@ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!
See you soon coming up at
8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Jwcq58P6RI
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2022
Aaaand of course she already appears on the show..lol