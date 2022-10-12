Renee Paquette signs with AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced the signing of Renee Paquette to an AEW contract on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: A great addition to the AEW broadcast team. Paquette did terrific work as a backstage interviewer for WWE when she worked as Renee Young. Of course, she is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the couple have a daughter together. On a side note, I like the timing of the announcement occurring a little over an hour before Dynamite.