What's happening...

Renee Paquette signs with AEW

October 12, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced the signing of Renee Paquette to an AEW contract on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: A great addition to the AEW broadcast team. Paquette did terrific work as a backstage interviewer for WWE when she worked as Renee Young. Of course, she is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the couple have a daughter together. On a side note, I like the timing of the announcement occurring a little over an hour before Dynamite.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom October 12, 2022 @ 7:04 pm

    Aaaand of course she already appears on the show..lol

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.