NJPW says farewell to Kevin Kelly

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following statement to announce the departure of Kevin Kelly via NJPW1972.com.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Kevin Kelly, who has been the English voice of New Japan broadcasts since King of Pro-Wrestling 2015, has departed NJPW to pursue outside opportunities.

Kevin was originally planning to join the English broadcast of Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, but will be unable to attend due to family commitments.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in their gratitude for the work Kevin has done to grow the English-speaking audience for NJPW, and for countless memorable calls over the years. We wish Kevin the very best in his future.

Powell’s POV: The “outside opportunities” would be Kelly signing with AEW. It’s a shame that he won’t be calling Wrestle Kingdom one more time. Walker Stewart recently replaced Kelly as the play-by-play voice on NJPW’s English broadcast team.