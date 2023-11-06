AEW Rampage rating for Vikingo vs. Penta vs. Komander

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 298,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 319,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. The November 4, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 455,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic with a show that had Mike Tyson on commentary.