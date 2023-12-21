AEW Collision lineup: Continental Classic matches and more set for Saturday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Eddie Kingston in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match
-Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match
-Thunder Rosa and Abadon vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue
-Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage
-TNT Champion Christian Cage responds to Adam Copeland’s challenge
Powell's POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center.
