AEW announces the Blood & Guts match teams

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced “The Inner Circle” Chris Jericho, Ortiz, Santana, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager will face “The Elite” Cody, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Hangman Page in the Blood & Guts match. The match will be held on the March 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be broadcast live from Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center.

Powell’s POV: AEW previously announced that the rules of the WarGames style will be announced on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. There’s a lot of potential storyline developments in this match, particularly with Page having issues with some of his teammates.



