Powell’s MLW Fusion TV Review: Episode 100 with Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Heavyweight Championship, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 100)

Taped February 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Aired March 7, 2020 on beIN Sports and MLW’s YouTube Page

Jacob Fatu delivered a backstage promo. He said it’s not about wins or losses, it’s about pain. Fatu said he would put Cima down for good… The Fusion opening video aired… The broadcast team of Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch checked in…

Ring entrances for the opening match took place. Erick Stevens came out first, then Davey Boy Smith Jr. was interviewed by Alicia Atout while still backstage. Smith said Stevens thinks he’s a tough guy with all his tattoos and his mohawk. Smith said he would knock his mohawk sideways. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich joined Smith at the end of the promo…

1. Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens (w/Kit Osbourne). Tom Lawlor sat in on commentary for the match and put over Osbourne as a great cornerman (he’s a pro wrestler). Smith picked up Stevens in bodyslam position and did a couple of squats before slamming him to the mat. The wrestlers ended up at ringside where Smith performed a suplex onto the small strip of padding, then looked into the camera and winked.

The Contra logo flashed on the screen as the wrestlers entered the ring. Stevens rallied and targeted the left knee of Smith with a hold until Smith reached the ropes. Stevens fired chips at Smith and jawed at him, which led to an exchange of forearms that Smith won. Stevens went back to work on the knee with leg whip and a submission hold. Smith fought his way out of it.

Stevens attempted a few different pins. Smith caught him with a power slam for a near fall of his own. Stevens came right back and went to the ropes, but Smith cut him off and power slammed him again. Smith went to the ropes and performed a diving headbutt that got him the pin.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Erick Stevens.

Lawlor threw a fit on commentary afterward and ripped off his headset. Highlights of the match were shown. Lawlor and Smith jawed at ringside. Lawlor acted like he was going to fight, then slid in the ring while Dominic Garrini got in Smith’s face and nodded confidently. Smith threw Lawlor’s cowboy hat into the crowd…

Powell’s POV: A quality match to start the show. I was surprised to see a clean finish if only because Stevens is new and I thought they might want to protect him. I’m not complaining, as it’s not like Stevens can’t recover from the loss.

The broadcast team noted that Injustice was banned from the arena. Footage aired of the Injustice trio of Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil attempting to enter the building. A security guard informed them that they are not on the list…

Jimmy Havoc delivered a promo “from the bowels of the arena.” Havoc said he’s an addict, but not to drugs. Rather, he’s addicted to pain. He said he really loves to hurt other people. Havoc said he has nothing against Brian Pillman Jr., but he’s going to hurt him. Havoc said something takes over once he gets in the ring. Havoc blew a kiss to Pillman and said he would see him later tonight…

An ad aired for upcoming MLW events… The broadcast team hyped the main event…

A Low Ki promo aired from “earlier today.” Havoc spoke about facing King Mo… Footage aired of Los Parks in action last week. LA Park delivered a backstage promo in Spanish. He noted that he is a free agent and doesn’t have anyone bossing him around…

Powell’s POV: The obvious question is what this means as far as Salina de la Renta’s run is concerned. We haven’t seen her on MLW television for a while now.

2. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (w/Priscilla Kelly). Early in the match, footage aired of Injustice still being blocked from entering the building. Pillman performed a nice tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and then followed up with a Backstabber. Pillman had the pin, but Kelly put Havoc’s foot on the bottom rope.

While the ref scolded Kelly, Havoc ended up with a chain and punched himself in the face with it, then threw the chain to Pillman. The referee turned and spotted Pillman with it, then determined that Havoc hit himself for reasons that only make sense to the referee. Havoc shoved the referee and was rolled up for a two count.

A short time later, Kelly went to the top rope and dove at Pillman, who moved out out the way, causing her to crash into Havoc. Kelly charged at Pillman, who pulled the top rope down and then she tumbled to ringside. Pillman performed a springboard clothesline on Havoc and pinned him.

Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Jimmy Havoc.

After the match, Pillman was interviewed on the stage by Atout. Pillman said his goal is to beat Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight Title…

Powell’s POV: A nice win for Pillman, who has shown real improvement over the course of his MLW run. It’s been fun to see his in-ring progression on Fusion and I like the idea of him challenging Reed eventually.

Footage aired from “during the break” of Injustice continuing to bark at the Atlas security guard who wouldn’t let them enter the building…

Kirsch hyped Myron Reed vs. Laredo Kid for the MLW Cruiserweight Championship. Kirsch also spoke about Richard Holliday defending the Caribbean Championship on a private island (funny)…

Powell’s POV: They are basically telling us that we’ll be seeing Reed vs. Pillman for the MLW Middleweight Championship, so while I don’t expect to see a title change next week, Reed vs. Laredo Kid looks really good on paper and could be a credibility building win for Reed depending how they play it.

The latest “Lifestyles of the Rich and Dynastic” segment aired. Richard Holliday was on the phone with “Max” (MJF). Holliday spoke about being in “the good part” of the Caribbean where they had nude beaches. Holliday said he’d tell him all about it when he gets back.

Holliday spoke with Alexander Hammerstone and Gino Medina. Hammerstone praised the pharmacies in the Caribbean. Holliday had the Caribbean Championship and started to say it’s the most relevant championship in MLW, then stopped when he realized that Hammerstone is the MLW National Openweight Champion. They agreed that their titles are 1 and 1A. Medina spoke about facing Mance Warner and questioned when the last time he’s washed his hair… A graphic hyped Medina vs. Warner for next week…

Powell’s POV: When Max gets back?!? MJF’s contract with MLW expired. I guess there’s nothing stopping AEW from allowing him to make additional MLW appearances. I’d love to see more of him in Dynasty in MLW. Hell, I’d love to see the original Dynasty trio in AEW. Wishful thinking? Either way, it was nice to hear Medina speak on a Dynastic episode. He’s not as polished as the other two, but he needs reps and on-camera time with Holliday and Hammerstone to develop chemistry.

Mance Warner was interviewed by Atout on the interview set. Warner put over Medina’s abilities and then said he sold his soul to be with “those rich pieces of shit.” Warner said he’s going to whoop Medina’s ass. Atout asked about Warner’s uncle, who was attacked by Dynasty. Moonman entered the picture and drank from his jar of moonshine…

A Josef Samael promo aired with him standing in front of the Contra flag. He said they can be anywhere and their soldiers remain behind hidden among you. He said Contra is getting stronger and is ready for the upcoming war…

Powell’s POV: Meh. It was a well delivered promo from Samael, as always, but Contra loses me a bit when they start talking about worldwide domination rather than focusing on being a pro wrestling faction that wants to control the belts and the company.

Kirsch hyped Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor for next week’s show…

Powell’s POV: MLW has played a lot of Kross teaser videos, but we oddly haven’t heard from Lawlor about this match. Well, at least I don’t think we did. The audio mix was rough on my television and I had a hard time making out what Lawlor and the broadcast team were saying during the opening match before switching to my laptop where the mix was better. I’m not sure if this was a problem with MLW or a problem with my stereo and/or my piss poor hearing.

The MLW Championship history roll call video aired with images of each man who has held the belt. A tale of the tape for the main event was shown… Ring entrances for the main event took place…

3. Jacob Fatu (w/Josef Samael) vs. Cima for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. Ring announcer Mark Adam Haggerty delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Fatu knocked Cima down with an early superkick and then slammed his ass into him in the corner. Fatu remained in offensive control and dumped Cima to ringside where Samael took a cheap shot.

Back inside the ring, Cima applied an awkward DDT style move and then applied a submission hold that Fatu broke by reaching the bottom rope with his foot. Cima delivered a good kick to the back of Fatu’s head and then went for a double stomp, but Fatu rolled out of the way. Cima landed on his feet, but Fatu performed his popup Samoan Drop and then followed up with a top rope moonsault. Fatu performed a second top rope moonsault and scored the clean pin.

Jacob Fatu defeated Cima to retain the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

After the match, two of the death squad members brought a bodybag to the ring and laid it over a gurney. Fatu placed Cima inside the bodybag and sipped it shut with a little help from Samael, who then laid the Contra Unit flag over the bodybag. The death squad duo carried Cima to the back while he was inside the bodybag with the Contra flag over it. Fatu left the ring and looked into the camera while saying, “MLW, Contra Unit is here… we aren’t going nowhere”…

Powell’s POV: There was no mystery regarding the main event outcome in my mind. MLW oddly had Cima lose a match on Fusion right before announcing that he was getting a title shot. Cima is a legend to those who have followed his career, but he hasn’t been on MLW television enough be established as a strong challenger. MLW really needs to establish a babyface to have an actual program with Fatu. He hasn’t had a strong contender since the pay-per-view match with LA Park last year. Overall, though, the 100th episode of Fusion was a good one with three good matchups and three clean finishes. John Moore will share his thoughts on this show in my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members.



