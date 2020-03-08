3/7 NXT in Royal Oak, Michigan results: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Damian Priest, Keith Lee and Dio Maddin vs. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Santana Garrett vs. Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Kayden Carter, Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER NXT House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Live Event

Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Report by Dot Net reader Mark Piepsney

Sold out show at the Royal Oak Music Theater

1. “The Broserweights” Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle defeated Shane Thorne and Brenden Vink to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles.

2. Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah.

3. Cameron Grimes defeated Dexter Lumis.

Adam Cole vs. Dio Maddin was scheduled but never happened due to a run-in by Roderick Strong. Keith Lee came out which led to a tag match.

4. Keith Lee and Dio Maddin defeated Adam Cole and Roderick Strong when Lee pinned Strong.

5. Austin Theory defeated Bronson Reed.

6. Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Kayden Carter defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Santana Garrett when Nox pinned Garrett.

7. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Damian Priest.



