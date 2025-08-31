WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air tonight on A&E starting at 8CT/9ET. The first show focuses on Kevin Owens, and the second is on the women’s evolution.

WWE LFG’s ninth episode of season two airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Note “Follow That!” is the name of tonight’s episode and has the following description: “Eight Future Greats step in the ring and look to set a high bar for the rest of the competitors. Front-runners Zena Sterling and Dani Selesky will face off, while scoreboard leaders Sirena Linton and P-Nasty square off to prove their dominance.”