NXT TV results (4/14): Powell’s review of NXT Revenge week one with Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for the NXT Championship, Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT TV – “NXT Revenge Week One”

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 14, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] NXT opened with a video package that spotlighted the matches on this episode… Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Ring announcer Mike Rome delivered the introductions while entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan. Parker got the better of Jordan to start. Jordan came back with a kick, but Parker put her down with a couple of shoulder blocks and a back body drop. Jordan rolled to the floor. Parker went to the apron, where Jordan tripped her. On the floor, both wrestlers threw simultaneous clotheslines and were down before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Jordan targeted Parker’s left knee. Parker slammed Jordan’s head into the top turnbuckle pad. Parker followed up with a German suplex, and Jordan pulled the middle turnbuckle pad off in the process. Jordan went back to work on Parker’s bad knee.

Parker performed a Samoan Drop and followed up with two more shoulder blocks. Parker ducked a clothesline and then put Jordan down with a backstabber. Parker sold knee pain. A short time later, Parker executed a falcon arrow for a near fall. Parker charged Jordan, who moved, causing Jordan to slam her hip into the exposed middle turnbuckle. Jordan superkicked Parker and then hit her One of a Kind finisher for the win…

Kelani Jordan beat Jaida Parker in 12:15.

Powell’s POV: A solid match. It was pretty obvious that Parker’s bad leg and the exposed turnbuckle would cost her.

Backstage, Shiloh Hill held a hammer and read through a list from a clipboard. Ricky Saints showed up and said Hill is always up to something. He asked if Hill was building a time machine. Hill held up the hammer and asked if it looked like a superconductor.

Ethan Page entered the room and said he and Saints needed to talk about Stand & Deliver. Page said he wanted to extend an olive branch. Page said they are distracted when divided, but they are powerful when together. Page said he would give Saints the first title shot if he wins the NXT Championship later in the show. Saints hugged Page…

Joe Hendry was shown backstage while Joseph plugged his upcoming concert segment… [C]

A sponsored video aired with Sol Ruca walking through various moments with Zaria that led to the end of their friendship. Ruca said Zaria blames her while giving excuses for why she can’t get it done. She wondered what Zaria’s excuse would be when she beats her in the Last Woman Standing match next week…

Joe Hendry made his entrance while Booker T made weird noises. There was a microphone, a chair, and two guitars waiting for him in the ring. Hendry sat down and brought up losing the championship. He questioned whether he should quit. He said he looked at himself in the mirror and said, “Joe says no.” Some of the fans chanted, “Joe says no.”

Hendry sang a song about being NXT Champion and losing the title. “The title was my life, it’s a shame that I lost her,” Hendry sang. “Can I get it back, or will I go to the…” Hendry stopped singing when he spotted someone.

Keanu Carver walked out and stood on the apron. Hendry said they wouldn’t do this because the people were promised a concert. Carver shoved Hendry and then entered the ring. Hendry threw some punches. Hendry grabbed his backup guitar and broke it over Carver’s back, but Carver no-sold it and put Hendry down with a clothesline. Carver punched Hendry and slammed his head on the mat. Hendry came up bleeding from the forehead.

Two security guards ran out. “What the hell are they going to do?” Joseph asked. Carver made quick work of the first two security guards while other security guards showed up and pulled Hendry to the floor. Carver went to ringside and speared Hendry and the security guards into the barricade, which broke (intentionally). Carver stood up and let out a couple of primal screams while Joseph said someone needs to get him under control…

Powell’s POV: A good angle. I like the way Hendry teased going to the “main roster” without actually saying the words because of Carver’s interruption. This was a good angle for Carver, and one has to wonder if the plan is for him to beat the former NXT Champion if Hendry is main roster-bound.

NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo was featured in a promo video. He spoke about setting the tone for his title reign. D’Angelo spoke about facing Ethan Page. D’Angelo noted that he dethroned Oba Femi. He said he picked Page because he doesn’t like him.. He said he also picked him because he’s been at the forefront of NXT for two years. D’Angelo said he changed his life for the title and would smash Page’s ego tonight…

Joseph hyped the NXT debut of former Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong… [C]

NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice was shown backstage. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer showed up and said the title looks good on her. They exchanged friendly words…

2. Kali Armstrong vs. Skylar Raye. Armstrong’s entrance was televised while Raye was already in the ring. Raye put Armstrong down with a DDT and covered her for a two count. Raye went up top and jumped into a punch. Armstrong followed up with a powerslam. Armstrong ran the ropes and then hit a shoulder tackle before pinning Raye…

Kali Armstrong beat Skylar Raye in 4:00.

Powell’s POV: I could have done without Raye getting a nearfall when this was clearly a spotlight match for her opponent, but Armstrong still came out of this looking good.. By the way, I’m filling in for John Moore tonight. John should be back next week. If not, expect a delirious NXT review, as I’m always exhausted the Tuesday after WrestleMania.

Blake Monroe and “Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes were in Robert Stone’s office. Stone informed Monroe that Tatum Paxley agreed to give her another shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Monroe was happy. Stone added that Paxley wanted the match to have a stipulation. Monroe pouted while the Vanity Project trio assured her that it couldn’t be so bad…

Ethan Page made his entrance for the NXT Championship match… [C]

Clips aired from The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels documentary, which is available on Peacock. Trick Williams spoke about how Michaels gave him a chance. Michaels was shown talking about wanting to help developmental wrestlers…

NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo made his entrance…

3. Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for the NXT Championship. Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. Ricky Saints came out and gave Page a thumbs-up. Page wanted him to grab something from underneath the ring. When Saints ducked down to get it, he was pulled under the ring. Moments later, Shiloh Hill emerged from the other side of the ring and dragged Saints out from under the ring with a rope around his ankles. Hill pulled Saints to the backstage area. Moments later, Page put D’Angelo down with a neckbreaker on the floor. [C]

[Hour Two] Page was in offensive control coming out of the break. A picture-in-picture shot aired of “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid speaking backstage while Joseph hyped the NXT Women’s Championship match for later in the show. In the ring, D’Angelo speared Page and covered him for a two count.

Page caught D’Angelo with a thumb to the eye while the referee was shielded. Rather than put play into the heat by taking issue with what Page did, Booker applauded it. Page performed a top rope splash for a near fall. Page showed frustration before going to the floor and grabbing the NXT Championship belt off a pedestal. Page brought the belt into the ring and argued with the referee. D’Angelo rolled up Page for a two count. Page came right back with Ego’s Edge onto the belt and got another near fall.

Page pushed D’Angelo to the floor and followed him. Page cleared the broadcast table and then tossed Angelo on top of it. Page set up for a move on the table, but D’Angelo countered and shoved his face into the barricade. D’Angelo tossed Page back on the table and went to the barricade. Once Page stood up, D’Angelo speared him onto the table, which didn’t break. D’Angelo got Page back inside the ring and chokeslammed him before covering him for the win…

Tony D’Angelo defeated Ethan Page in 12:45 to retain the NXT Championship.

NXT North American Champion Myles Borne was shown backstage… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good match. There wasn’t much mystery regarding the outcome, given that D’Angelo just won the championship. Even so, it was a nice win for D’Angelo. I really hope this is the end of Page’s NXT run. It would be a big loss for NXT, but he’s done everything there is to do here and has more than earned a main roster payday.

Backstage, Ricky Saints vented about being hogtied while a referee tried to calm him down. Saints found Hill at his workbench. Hill scared off Saints with a couple of power tools and then let out his goofy laugh…

Powell’s POV: I hope Hill is building the time machine that was mentioned earlier so that he can travel far enough into the future that I never have to see him play this quirky babyface role again. He’s talented, but I’m just not a fan of the role he’s playing.

NXT North American Champion Myles Borne delivered an in-ring promo. He recalled beating Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand & Deliver and sending him back to Smackdown. Borne said he was about to go home and celebrate with his favorite dessert, but then Dion Lennox hit him from behind with a chair. Borne said everyone knows he’s deaf, but he heard and felt it. Borne said Lennox stole his moment at Stand & Deliver. Borne told DarkState that when you attack the North American Champion, nobody is safe.

The lights went out, and then DarkState members Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars showed up in the crowd. Lennox said they put fear in NXT, and he’s been a fingertip away from taking the North American Title. Lennox said the DarkState slump is over, and the North American Title is their future. He said Borne could accept his fate or deny the inevitable.

Borne said they could set up a title match for next week. He said he would have to go with a third option – keeping the title. Borne said Lennox could have his title shot or do what they normally do by attacking him. Borne warned that Lennox might not get his title shot if they attack. Borne said that as the leader of DarkState, Lennox had a decision to make.

Shugars said there’s no leader of DarkState. He threatened Borne, who said it looked like it was on. Lennox tried to call off Shugars by saying the title belt is DarkState’s future. Shugars asked if it was the faction’s future or Lennox’s future. Shugars charged the ring, but Borne put him down with a Zigzag. The other DarkState members pulled Shugars to the floor…

Split-screen shots showed EK Prosper vs. Dorian Van Dux while Joseph hyped their WWE Speed tournament match… [C]

Zaria was featured in a promo video. She put her own spin on the various dates that Sol Ruca discussed earlier. Zaria said she would be the Last Woman Standing next week…

4. EK Prosper vs. Dorian Van Dux in a first-round tournament match for the vacant WWE Speed Championship. Both entrances were televised, and Van Dux had an inset promo that aired as he walked to the ring. Joseph noted that the winner of the match will face Lexis King for the vacant WWE Speed Championship. Late in the match, Prosper avoided a shooting star press. Prosper rushed to hit a top rope moonsault and pinned Van Dux with seven seconds remaining in the time limit.

EK Prosper beat Dorian Van Dux in 2:53 in a first-round tournament match to advance to the finals for the vacant WWE Speed Championship.

After the match, Prosper helped Van Dux to his feet, and then Van Dux raised Prosper’s arm. “Birthright” members Lexis King, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Arianna Grace, Charlie Dempsey, and Uriah Connors stood at ringside and jawed at Prosper. A graphic listed Prosper vs. King for the vacant WWE Speed Championship for next week’s show…

Powell’s POV: I look forward to seeing Prosper and Van Dux when they finish these silly Speed matches.

Backstage, NXT authority figure Robert Stone scolded Keanu Carver for ending Joe Hendry’s concert. Carver intimidated Stone while saying no more singing or guitars. Stone said Carver was forcing his hand. Carver asked if Stone was going to put Hendry in the ring with him, and said that it would be Hendry’s funeral…

Joseph hyped an NXT Chronicle on Kendal Grey… [C] Joseph hyped WrestleMania being on ESPN for the first time. Joseph and Booker spoke excitedly about it being WrestleMania week…

Kendal Grey’s NXT Chronicle video aired. She recalled wondering last year at this time what her odds were of appearing on this year’s Stand & Deliver. She said it was probably one percent. She spoke about her rise in Evolve and transitioning from amateur wrestling to WWE. She recalled John Cena picking her for the Iron Survivor Challenge and going on to win the match. She recalled being a John Cena fan, and photos were shown of her as a kid attending a WWE event. She also spoke about getting a WWE tryout and working hard to earn a contract. She said that’s what got her to NXT, but there’s a whole different side of her that NXT doesn’t know…

Powell’s POV: The timeline of what Grey spoke about was all over the place, but she came off well. It’s good to see her getting a chance to talk and establish her persona, which is the key to her connecting with the audience.

Robert Stone found NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley lying on some scaffolding. Paxley said she would send Blake Monroe and her fake title belt to hell, where she belongs. Shiloh Hill wheeled a big casket into the area. Paxley and Hill were giddy, and Stone figured out she wanted to face Monroe in a casket match…

Joseph listed the following matches for next week’s NXT Revenge week two: Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match, Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox for the NXT North American Championship, Keanu Carver vs. Joe Hendry, Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe in a casket match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship…

Fatal Influence made their entrance for the main event… [C]

DarkState was shown talking backstage. Saquon Shugars continued to accuse Dion Lennox of being out for himself. Lennox said this was their shot at gold… Lola Vice made her entrance for the main event…

5. Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne (w/Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid) for the NXT Women’s Championship. Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. There were dueling “Lola” and “Jacy” chants, and the Lola chants were a bit louder. Vice sent Jayne to the floor near her allies. Vice jumped off the apron, but Jayne scurried away, and Vice landed on Reid. Jayne dropped Vice with a big boot before a PIP break. [C]

Vice knocked Jayne out of the ring with a roundhouse kick. Vice followed her to the floor and shoved her back inside the ring. Reid got in Vice’s face and jawed at her. When Vice returned to the ring. Jayne dropped her with a knee to the head and covered her for a near fall.

Moments later, Vice caught Jayne in an armbar over the ropes. Reid distracted the ring while Henley swung around the ring post and kicked Vice. Jayne returned to the ring. Henley tossed Vice back inside the ring, and then Jayne hit her with a Rolling Encore and covered her for a near fall.

Vice caught Jayne in a guillotine. Jayne eventually rolled Vice into a pin, which caused her to release the hold. Vice rolled up Jayne, who kicked out, and Vice ended up by the ropes. The referee signaled to the timekeeper that it was a two count, and then he missed Reid punching Vice. Jayne went for the Rolling Encore, but Vice ducked it and connected with a spinning back fist. Vice fell on top of Jayne and got the three count.

Lola Vice defeated Jacy Jayne in 10:30 to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

After the match, Vice held up her title belt in the ring while Henley and Reid pulled Jayne to the floor. Kali Armstrong ran out. Henley and Reid shoved Jayne aside and were knocked down by an Armstrong shoulder block. Armstrong climbed on the apron and looked at Vice, who continued to hold up her title belt as she turned around and saw Kendal Grey looking at her on the apron on the other side of the ring. Izzi Dame was shown standing on the elevated perch with Shawn Spears and Niko Vance.

Zaria’s entrance music played, and she started to head to the ring, but Sol Ruca dove on her from the bleachers. Ruca and Zaria fought. The executive producer credits were shown. Vice looked around at her potential challengers as the fans chanted “NXT” as the show concluded…

Powell’s POV: A good match. Much like the NXT Championship match earlier, there was no reason to suspect a title change due to this being Vice’s first title defense, but having Henley and Reid interfere at ringside helped keep things interesting. I like the way the post-match angle showcased the women’s division and some of Vice’s potential challengers, while also working in a quick brawl between Ruca and Zaria as a teaser for next week’s Last Woman Standing match.

Overall, this was a quality episode. It’s unclear if there will be post-WrestleMania call-ups. If there are, that would explain why Page and Jayne lost tonight. Likewise, I suspect that Ruca and Hendry will lose next week, as they could also be on their way up. Those would be big blows to NXT, but it would also create more opportunities within the developmental brand. I will be back shortly with our weekly same-night audio review of NXT for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

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