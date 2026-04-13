WWE Raw results (4/13): Powell’s live review of the brand’s WM42 go-home show with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins and Gunther

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,716)

Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

Streamed live April 13, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with a Roman Reigns video package. He addressed CM Punk and recalled telling him to enjoy the relevancy he had left. He said Punk did exactly what he thought he would do by lying. Reigns accused Punk of trying to revise the Tribal Chief’s history. He said Punk lied, but the fans lived through it.

Footage aired of Punk making statements while other clips showed him doing the opposite. Pat McAfee’s comments about Punk from Friday’s Smackdown were shown. Reigns said he likes McAfee, but never in the world has a punter ever run his mouth so much. Reigns said no one believes in Punk because it’s not 2012 anymore. Reigns said in the main event tonight, Punk would tell the truth or he would. A sound byte aired with Reigns saying, “This message has been approved by your Tribal Chief”…

Michael Cole checked in on commentary and narrated backstage shots of CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer, Charlotte Flair with Alexa Bliss, and Gunther. Cole said there were nearly 12,000 fans in attendance…

Powell’s POV: Cole isn’t exaggerating the attendance. A few hours ago, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 11,548 with 11,279 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 17,608. The last time WWE ran the Golden 1 Center was for Raw on October 20, 2025, when 10,106 tickets were distributed.

Footage aired of last week’s attempted contract signing for the Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi match. Cole hyped the match as airing live this Sunday on ESPN…

Paul Levesque and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce stood in the ring. Pearce welcomed viewers to Raw. Pearce said he decided to have Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi sign their WrestleMania contract separately.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Paul Heyman said before walking onto the stage. Heyman introduced Brock Lesnar, who came and headed to the ring with Heyman. Cole and broadcast partner Corey Graves hyped the match. Lesnar signed the contract.

Heyman started to talk, but Lesnar took the mic and said, “You won’t even know his name after this weekend.” Lesnar gave Heyman the mic back. Heyman delivered a “spoiler” by saying there would be a winner and a loser, and the loser’s name is Oba Femi. Heyman said the winner would be the greatest contact sports athlete in history. Heyman and Lesnar exited the ring and headed to the back…

Cole and Graves spoke at their broadcast table. Cole said Oba Femi would appear later in the night to sign the contract. They shifted the focus to Pearce announcing IShowSpeed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory vs. LA Knight and The Usos…

Footage aired of Logan Paul and Austin Theory with IShowSpeed in front of a wrestling ring. Speed said he’s not a wrestler. They tried to get him excited about the matcha and reminded him that everyone hates him. Speed was shown training in a ring and got the better of some developmental wrestlers. He put one of the wrestlers in a submission hold. Logan and Theory called him off. Speed declared himself ready for the six-man tag match…

Cole said IShowSpeed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory vs. LA Knight and The Usos would kick off WrestleMania Saturday on ESPN2…

Charlotte Flair made her entrance for a match and was accompanied by Alexa Bliss. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced them. Bliss had the awful Lilly doll. Cole said Flair would face Lyra Valkyria after a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns following Pat McAfee in framing CM Punk as a hypocrite is an interesting development. It will be interesting to hear how Punk responds to those accusations later in the show. Meanwhile, I got a kick Speed being petrified, so I’m not sure how to feel about him gaining confidence. Perhaps one shot from LA Knight or the Usos on Saturday will erase that confidence.

Footage aired of the WWE crew setting up for WrestleMania inside Allegiant Stadium… Cole mentioned that he would host a WrestleMania Kickoff event on Friday…

1. Charlotte Flair (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. Lyra Valkyria (w/Bayley). Valkyria’s entrance was not televised. The broadcast team graphic listed Jackie Redmond and Cathy Kelley as the backstage interviewers. Valkyria cleared Flair from the ring and played to the crowd before jumping over the top rope, only to have Flair move. Valkyria landed on her feet, but Flair dropped her with a big boot. [C]

Valkyria used an inside cradle to get a near fall. Flair came back and hit a top rope moonsault for a near fall of her own.