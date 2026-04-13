Live Pro Wrestling “Proc-Mania 8” results (4/12): Vetter’s review of Shooter Boys vs. Waves & Curls, Liviyah vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin for the Live Pro Title, Anthony Greene vs. Dustin Waller

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Proc-Mania 8”

April 12, 2026, in Warwick, Rhode Island, at Proclamation Ale Company

Streamed on the IndependentWrestling.TV

This show aired live on both their YouTube channel and on IWTV. There is a row of arcade video games against one wall. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The crowd was maybe 150. Chris Sanders and the injured Little Mean Kathleen provided commentary. LMK just cannot stop laughing.

* This is a ‘mystery show’ lineup; it sounds like the commentators don’t know the lineup, either. I love Live Pro’s emphasis on family-friendly shows with lots of kids in the crowd. No new faces in the lineup, but we’ll see who is in a 10-man Rumble.

1. A 10-man Rumble. Okay, this is a Battle Royal , not a Rumble. Everyone was already in the ring as the show began. Sidney Bakabella was in there in his ugly Andre the Giant one-strap singlet. Bobby Casale is in there; he should win. Sweatboy, Erik Chacha, Seabass Finn, Armani Kayos, AJP, Donnie Staxx, Wolverine. (I missed the name of a Latino guy in there.)Sidney rolled out and joined commentary. Wolverine looks like he’s in his late 50s.

Casale fought against a really big lumberjack guy in a black-and-red plaid shirt. The field narrowed quickly to just Staxx vs. Chacha vs. Casale. Staxx was tossed. Shootfighter Casale hit some kicks, but Chacha flipped him to the floor. Chacha thought he won! However, Bakabella left commentary, jumped back in, and knocked Chacha off the apron to the floor. Below-average action, but the crowd was amused. Sidney was given a belt for winning this match.

Sidney Bakabella won a battle royal at 6:36.

2. DJ Powers vs. Bobby Orlando. Orlando, like Casale, was in Dreamwave in Illinois just 16 or so hours earlier. We got the bell, and they played to the crowd before locking up. Of course, the crowd loves Bobby and his stupid stuffed goat, and they hate Powers. Bobby dropped him with a shoulder tackle. (Seriously, LMK just can’t stop laughing in my ear on commentary. How did she earn the name “Little Mean Kathleen?) Bobby hit a series of punches in the corner.

Powers hit a DVD for a nearfall at 5:30. DJ grabbed the stuffed goat and hit a piledriver on it; the crowd reacted in aghast and horror. Bobby saw this and was livid and unloaded some punches, kicks, and a running neckbreaker. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, but he missed a top-rope elbow drop. Orlando got an inside cradle for the flash pin! Passable; it had more of Orlando’s ‘comedy’ than I prefer.

Bobby Orlando defeated DJ Powers at 7:52.

3. Jason Blade vs. Aaron Rourke. Blade is a veteran at around age 40 who has re-emerged in the past six or so months and he’s pretty talented. They shook hands at the bell, then locked up. Good reversals, and Blade hit a dropkick and an armdrag. WWE ID prospect Aaron had his WWE Evolve Title belt. He hit a shotgun dropkick and a missile dropkick to the back for a nearfall at 3:30. Aaron tied him in an abdominal stretch, and grabbed Jason’s nipple!

Rourke hit double knees to Blade’s ribs, then a second time. Rourke hit an X-Factor at 6:30, kipped up, and celebrated. However, he missed a split-legged moonsault. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Blade hit a back suplex, then another, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30. Rourke tried for a headscissors out of the corner, but Blade blocked it and turned it into a Boston Crab. Nice move!

Rourke finally hit the headscissors takedown out of the corner, then a Sling Blade clothesline and the split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 10:30. Rourke missed a Molly Go Round. Blade hit a gutbuster over his knees for a believable nearfall. They fought on the top rope; Rourke bit him, and Blade fell to the mat. Rourke hit the Molly Go Round (somersault cannonball splash) for the pin. Good action; that will be tough to beat. They shook hands afterwards.

Aaron Rourke defeated Jason Blade at 12:15.

4. Trigga the OG vs. Love, Doug. The crowd taunted Trigga for being bald. Doug kissed Trigga on the top of that bald head, and that popped the crowd. Doug did some of his usual comedy antics that annoyed Trigga, including the ‘prom pose.’ Doug hit a dropkick at 2:30 and celebrated. He hit a plancha to the floor and tossed some rose petals into the crowd. Trigga’s cornerman stomped on Doug on the floor, and he threw Doug back into the ring.

Trigga was in charge, hitting a back suplex at 4:30. Doug hit a springboard back elbow and some clotheslines. Doug hit the mid-ring Slice of Love (Sliced Bread) for a believable nearfall at 6:30. Doug went for the Rebound Lariat, but the cornerman grabbed Doug’s hair! It allowed Trigga to hit a spin kick to the jaw for the tainted pin. Not my style of match, but the crowd liked it.

Trigga the OG defeated Love, Doug at 7:02.

5. Anthony Greene vs. Dustin Waller. This should be really good. They played to the crowd to establish that Waller is the babyface and Greene is the heel. (Opposite of what’s happening right now in Beyond/Wrestling Open.) LMK noted this gear makes Waller look like a Green Power Ranger. They locked up, and Waller hit an armdrag. Good reversals. They sped it up and had a standoff at 3:00. Dustin repeatedly slammed Greene’s head into a turnbuckle. Waller went for a Lethal Injection, but Greene blocked it and hit a superkick, then a swinging slam for a nearfall, and Greene was now in charge.

Greene hit an Irish Whip and jawed at the crowd. Waller hit a powerbomb. He hit a huracanrana out of the corner and a clothesline to the back of the head. He again couldn’t hit the Lethal Injection, but he hit a running Shooting Star Press at 8:00. Greene jawed at the ref and got in his face. He chopped the ref! The ref grabbed Greene, threw him in the corner, and hit a chop on Anthony!! Dustin hit a superkick, and he finally hit the Lethal Injection for the pin. More light-hearted action than I expected, but it was still fun.

Dustin Waller defeated Anthony Greene at 8:55.

6. Liviyah vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin for the Live Pro Title. Again, this belt can be held by anyone, not just men. BRG had a one-foot-tall trophy that he was also putting on the line. She hit some chops at the bell. They fought to the floor, and he slammed her head against the ring apron. He accidentally chopped the ring post at 1:00. They fought through the crowd; the fans were seated at bar tables. Liviyah bodyslammed him on the cement floor! The crowd chanted “One more time!” However, BRG grabbed her and slammed her on the apron at 2:30, and they got back into the ring.

Brett was in charge as Liviyah sold pain in her lower back. He hit a top-rope axe handle and celebrated. He hit a hard back elbow and got a nearfall at 4:30. Liv got underneath him in a corner and hit a powerbomb, and they were both down. Liviyah fired up and hit some flying shoulder tackles, a Helluva Kick, and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. BRG hit a low-blow mule kick, but of course, because this is pro wrestling, it didn’t affect her at all. She hit a Nemeth-style Zig-Zag. Brett hit a sidewalk slam. Liv got a backslide for a nearfall. BRG cut her in half with a spear, and he hit an Unprettier faceplant for a nearfall at 8:00.

Brett rolled to the floor and grabbed the title belt! The ref confiscated it. She got a rollup for a nearfall. Liv grabbed the belt! She hit her implant DDT (she’s won a lot lately with that) for a nearfall. She switched to a crossface on the mat, but he got to the ropes at 10:30. She hit more LOUD chops to his chest. The ref got bumped! Liviyah applied the crossface, and BRG tapped out, but we had no ref! BRG grabbed his trophy, clocked her with it, and scored the pin! New champion! The crowd wasn’t happy. Liviyah’s 230-day reign is over.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Liviyah to win the Live Pro Title at 11:18.

7. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn. Sidney’s presence means the Boys are heels in this one. We had the full Whitney Houston intro as the crowd danced along with Waves & Curls. W&C had a girl, maybe age 8, who was celebrating her birthday, so the fans chanted “happy birthday” to her. Sidney, of course, threatened to slap her. The Boys rolled to the floor at the bell. We finally got underway with Vecchio against Brandyn.

Jordan hit a splash in the corner, and Brandyn hit a Poetry In Motion slam into the corner. Jordan forced Ortiz to dance. Jaylen hit a dropkick. Jaylen forced Vecchio to dance. Lots of silliness, but the crowd was into it. Sidney grabbed Jaylen’s ankle, allowing Vecchio to attack Jaylen from behind. The Boys began working over Jaylen in their corner and kept him grounded. Ortiz missed a frog splash at 6:00. Jordan got a hot tag and hit a Sky High-style powerbomb for a nearfall on Vecchio. Vecchio hit a superkick and rolled up Jordan with a handful of tights, but the ref saw it and stopped counting.

Vecchio hit an enzuigiri on Jordan. The Boys hit stereo superkicks on Jordan, but Jordan hit a double clothesline, and everyone was down at 8:30. Bakabella got into the ring with the title belt he won earlier. However, Erik Chacha jumped in and rolled up Sidney and won the belt. (So it’s apparently a 24-7 belt). Casale rolled up Chacha and won the belt. Ref Scott Robinson rolled up Casale and won the belt. Sidney rolled up Robinson and won the belt back. Waves & Curls pulled Sidney’s wig off, and the crowd chanted “bald!” at him. W&C hit their team chokeslam and pinned Vecchio.

“Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn defeated “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz at 10:19.

Final Thoughts: A light-hearted, family-friendly show, definitely aimed at a younger crowd. Rourke-Blade was easily the best match of the show. Greene-Waller was fun, but nowhere near what they can do. I’ll go with Liviyah-BRG for third, with the surprise title change.

A short show, coming in at just 1 hour, 50 minutes.