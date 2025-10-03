Live Pro Wrestling “Back 2″ School Bash” results: Vetter’s review of DJ Powers vs. Liviyah for the Live Pro Wrestling Title, Ricky Smokes vs. Erik Chacha, Ashley Vox vs. Shannon LeVangie

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Back 2″ School Bash”

September 21, 2025, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, at The Vault

Released October 2, 2025, via IndependentWrestling.TV

No new faces in the lineup; this is an all-star roster of the New England area’s top indy wrestlers. This is a really small theater, and the crowd was only maybe 100-125. It’s a dark room, but the ring was well-lit. The injured Little Mean Kathleen joined a man on commentary.

1. Sammy Diaz vs. Ichiban vs. Dustin Waller for the Skywalker Title. Ichiban wore a new gold mask and pants. Diaz is a heel here and the crowd chanted, “No one likes you!” They all traded rollups. Waller hit a leg lariat on Sammy for a nearfall at 2:00. Ichiban hit a dropkick on Waller for a nearfall. Sammy hit a double inverted DDT. He hit a back suplex on Ichiban, then a slingshot senton. Sammy hit a frogsplash across Ichiban’s back at 4:30, then a backbreaker over his knee on Waller for a nearfall, but he missed a moonsault.

Ichiban hit a stunner on Sammy, then a handspring-back-elbow in the corner, and his “One!” punches. Ichiban hit a leaping Fame-asser leg drop for a nearfall. Waller hit a double Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Sammy hit a double backslide for a nearfall at 7:00. Ichiban hit a double huracanrana for a nearfall. Waller went for a Lethal Injection, but Ichiban blocked it. Sammy hit a double OsCutter, and everyone was down. This has been sharp and fast-paced.

They all traded chops while on their knees. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer on Waller. Sammy hit a powerslam on Ichiban, then a moonsault for a nearfall. Sammy hit a sit-out powerbomb on Ichiban for a nearfall at 9:30. Ichiban avoided a Cradle Shock, and he hit a handspring-back-elbow on Sammy. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Ichiban, then one on Sammy! Waller hit the Mamba Splash (frogsplash) on Diaz for the pin! New champion! That was a sprint and it will be tough to beat.

Dustin Waller defeated Ichiban and Sammy Diaz to win the Skywalker Title at 11:02.

* Filmmaker character JGeorge came out and got on the mic and demanded “quiet on the set.” He did the Rick Rude intro, telling the sweathogs to be quiet so the women can see what a real man looks like… and he introduced Gal. Gal had his bodybuilding medals around his neck.

2. It’s Gal and JGeorge vs. “Shot Through The Heart” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug. They had fun with a ‘stud-o-meter’ pie chart in the ring, but eventually started brawling, and we got the bell to officially begin. TJ and Doug worked over JGeorge. Gal hit a gutbuster over his knees on Crawford and kept him grounded, and the heels kept TJ in their corner. They hit a team flapjack at 3:30 and did some push-ups. Gal put him in a Torture Rack. TJ fired back with some quick kicks. Doug got a hot tag and hit some atomic drops on JGeorge, then a bulldog. Doug got a rollup out of nowhere for the pin!

TJ Crawford and Love, Doug defeated It’s Gal and JGeorge at 5:29.

3. Kylon King vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin. This is a first-time-ever singles match, which is a bit of a surprise. Kylon kept him grounded in a headlock early on, frustrating BRG. Brett complained about his hair being pulled. The crowd taunted BRG with a “Justin Bieber!” chant. BRG hit a kick to the gut and took control. Kylon fired back with some loud chops that popped the crowd. Brett hit a DDT out of the ropes at 5:00 and took control. He hit a top-rope flying axe handle and stomped on Kylon. LMK laughed about how red Brett’s chest was from those chops.

Kylon nailed a brainbuster, and they were both down at 8:00. King hit some rolling German Suplexes, tossing Bret around the ring, then a belly-to-belly suplex. He hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall, then a plancha to the floor. As they got back into the ring, BRG kicked the ropes to crotch King. Brett immediately hit a swinging neckbreaker for the pin. Good action.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Kylon King at 9:59.

4. Ashley Vox vs. Shannon LeVangie. This is a first-time-ever meeting. Shannon jawed at a heel on her way to the ring; I don’t think I’ve seen her as a heel before! A lockup to open; a rare matchup where Shannon is taller and probably a bit heavier, and she shoved the tiny Vox to the mat. The commentators noted that both women have missed significant time in the past two years due to injuries. LeVangie celebrated; Vox got up and unloaded some forearm strikes, then a rolling cannonball in the corner at 1:30, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall.

Vox hit a huracanrana that sent Shannon to the floor. Shannon hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. She hit a snap suplex and was in charge. Shannon hit a Helluva Kick at 4:00, then a basement dropkick to the chest for a nearfall. Vox nailed a running knee at 5:30, and she was fired up. Ashley hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Shannon fired back with a backbreaker over her knee and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Shannon nailed an OsCutter for a nearfall. Vox hit a Flatliner; she applied a fish-hook on the mouth and cranked back on Shannon’s head, and LeVangie tapped out. Fun match.

Ashley Vox defeated Shannon LeVangie at 8:04.

5. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. “Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James for the Live Pro Tag Team Titles. I’ve noted before how nearly identical AE are in looks. The presence of Bakabella guarantees that SS are the heels. Sidney demanded that a fan be thrown out for holding a mean sign; the crowd berated him. Channing and VSK opened, and LMK noted this is another first-time-ever matchup. VSK hit a huracanrana and a suplex on Channing, and AE worked over Channing early on.

James hit a springboard crossbody block on Greene at 2:30. VSK hit a bodyslam on Greene. The heels began working over Eric James in their corner. Greene hit a series of elbow drops. Sidney sat down on commentary at 5:00 and berated his (kayfabe ex-wife!) Kathleen. Channing hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. James shoved the heels into each other. Greene accidentally clotheslined Channing. VSK got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines, then a big back-body drop on Channing.

VSK hit a clothesline on one and a bulldog on the other for a nearfall. AE hit a team Lungblower move on Channing for a nearfall at 10:00, but Greene made the save. Sidney jumped in the ring, but James ripped off his wig. Channing pushed AE into each other and got a rollup for a nearfall. VSK hit a team Dudebuster piledriver. However, Sidney hit James with a title belt! Channing immediately rolled up James for the tainted pin. Good action.

Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene defeated Eric James and VSK to retain the Live Pro Tag Team Titles at 11:43.

* TJ Crawford and Love, Doug rolled into the ring and said they are now the No. 1 contenders for those tag belts, and they want their match at the next show here.

6. Ricky Smokes vs. Erik Chacha. Chacha hit some quick kicks early on. He’s giving up a lot of size and weight. Smokes hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, then a vertical suplex at 2:00, and he was now in charge. He hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:30. Smokes hit a spear through the ropes for a nearfall. Chacha finally hit a basement dropkick, and they were both down at 6:00. Chacha hit some Yes Kicks to the chest and one to the head for a nearfall. Smokes hit a Buckle Bomb, but Erik hit a running knee to the cheek for the pin! The commentators agreed that Smokes was dominating and could have won if he hadn’t shown off.

Erik Chacha defeated Ricky Smokes at 7:55.

7. DJ Powers vs. Liviyah for the Live Pro Wrestling Title. These two have feuded and teamed across the New England area. He backed her into the corner at the bell. They had a test of strength; he pulled her to the mat by her hair and was booed. He again tossed her to the mat. The crowd started a “Liv is gonna kill you!” chant. Liviyah couldn’t budge him on a German Suplex attempt. He playfully slapped her in the face and hit a bodyslam. He backed her into a corner and chopped her. Liviyah dove through the ropes onto him at 4:00. DJ’s dad got in her face! It allowed Powers to hit a sliding dropkick on her on the floor, then a back suplex onto the ring apron.

In the ring, Powers hit a snap suplex for a nearfall and tossed her back to the floor. He applied a sleeper on the mat and kept her grounded. However, she powered to her feet and hit a backpack stunner at 8:00, and they were both down. She hit some forearm strikes and a leaping shoulder tackle, then a monkey-flip, then three consecutive German Suplexes! Liviyah hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 9:30. Powers nailed a running knee and a vicious sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Ouch! Powers was going for the win, but DJ’s dad pulled the ref from the ring. He shouted that DJ “is better than this.” The dad struck Liviyah with the title belt and left! “What is happening here???” LMK shouted.

Dad pulled the ref back into the ring. The crowd chanted, “Your dad sucks!” Liviyah’s dad (a former pro wrestler) appeared and dragged Powers’ dad by his hair to the back! Powers went for another frogsplash, but she got her knees up to block it, and she got a rollup for a nearfall. She accidentally hit a spear on the ref! Powers grabbed the title belt, but she hit a low blow uppercut! Liviyah hit Powers in the head with the title belt and got the pin! New champion! “She did it!” a male commentator shouted. “What a match we just witnessed!” Liviyah celebrated in the ring with her dad.

Liviyah defeated DJ Powers to win the Live Pro Heavyweight Title at 14:01.

Final Thoughts: What a fun main event, and the inclusion of their dads into the action really added some fun (and some humor to it.) Worth reiterating that Powers is 20 and Liviyah is 18, and they are both top stars across any promotion they are appearing for in the New England area. (Again, Liviyah has had a couple of AEW/ROH matches, but that was a while ago now.) The opener three-way was really good, and an all-out sprint, and takes second. Star Struck vs. Adrenaline Express was really good for third. That’s a really good top tier of matches. I love these family-friendly Live Pro shows, and this one gets an enthusiastic thumbs up.