Live Pro Wrestling “Cisco Slam 4” results: Vetter’s review of Little Mean Kathleen vs. Davienne in a Beach Brawl, Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene vs. Scotty “2 Hotty” Garland and Keagan Garland for the Live Pro Tag Titles

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Cisco Slam 4”

June 29, 2025, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, at Cisco Brewers

Available via IndependentWrestling.TV

This was an outdoor show at a city festival on the beach; yes, the wrestlers are standing on sand when outside the ring. It’s also the middle of the day, so no issues with the lighting. There’s a fairly large crowd, with 200 or so seated, with a lot more who were milling around in the background. No new faces in the lineup here; everyone is a regular in the New England scene.

1. Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin. A good idea to open the show with the beloved Doug taking on the always-hated BRG, getting the crowd to cheer and boo right away. Basic offense early and Doug hit a bulldog at 1:30. BRG kept Doug grounded. Doug fired up and hit some clotheslines, then his Rebound Lariat for the pin. That wrapped up quickly!

Love, Doug defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 3:54.

2. B3cca and “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. Liviyah and “Waves and Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn. WandC have been inactive as a team lately; I think Traevon has been injured. The crowd always loves singing along to Whitney Houston when they hit the ring. B3cca and The Shooter Boys came out second, and they are dressed as lifeguards today! International pop star B3cca sang her top radio hit “On B3cca, On God,” and I do think it’s funny how many wrestling fans now know the lyrics and sing along with her. WandC attacked the Shooter Boys, and we’re underway! Liviyah bodyslammed B3cca. They all fought on the sand.

Back in the ring, the heels kept Liviyah in their corner, with Ortiz targeting her left arm. Traevon tagged in, and he forced Ortiz to dance with him at 3:30. The heels began working over Brandyn. B3cca hit some chops in the corner, then she hit a snap suplex on Jaylen at 5:30. Vecchio hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Liviyah got a hot tag and she hit a flying shoulder tackle on B3cca at 8:00. She hit a German Suplex on Vecchio! Traevon got a hot tag, and he cleared the ring. He hit some Stinger Splashes on the Shooter Boys, then an impressive double suplex at 9:30.

The Shooter Boys clotheslined Jordan over the top rope to the ground. On the ground, Jordan tossed B3cca onto the Shooter Boys. Liviyah dove through the ropes onto B3cca at 11:00. Brandyn dove over the top rope onto all three heels. Back in the ring, the heels hit stereo superkicks. However, the babyfaces got stereo jackknife covers and got simultaneous pinfalls. These six worked hard in the heat.

Liviyah and Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn defeated B3cca and Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio at 11:42.

* A crowd was carried to the ring; it was resting on a plush pillow.

3. TJ Crawford vs. Danny Miles vs. Aaron Rourke vs. Dustin Waller for the King of the Sea crown. Miles and Crawford were the heels in this one, and they attacked at the bell. Rourke and Waller ‘surfed’ on the backs of the heels. Those two traded some friendly offense, and Rourke swatted Dustin on the butt. Waller hit a huracanrana. They both tried dropkicks, kipped up and had a standoff at 2:30. The heels climbed into the ring and fought each other, raking each other’s backs. The babyfaces got back in and hit stereo superkicks on the heels.

Waller hit a DDT and a running Shooting Star Press on Rourke for a nearfall at 5:00. Rourke put Waller on his shoulders and did an Airplane Spin, and of course, Dustin’s feet knocked down the heels. Waller then scooped up Rourke and hit his own Airplane Spin; TJ hit a superkick to end the silliness. Crawford went for a cover, but Miles pulled him off, and they argued. Miles hit a brainbuster on Rourke for a nearfall at 7:30.

The heels argued some more and shoved each other. They did a Tower of Doom spot, and everyone was down at 9:00. (Of course, it makes no sense that Waller, who was on the bottom, also was down.) Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Crawford. Miles hit a sit-out powerbomb on Waller for a nearfall, but Rourke made the save. Aaron hit a running buttbump in the corner. TJ nailed a spin kick to Rourke’s head. Rourke hit a split-legged moonsault to pin Crawford!

Aaron Rourke defeated TJ Crawford, Danny Miles, and Dustin Waller to win the King of the Sea crown at 10:18.

4. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Scotty “2 Hotty” Garland and Keagan Garland for the Live Pro Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen the father-and-son Garland duo a few times now. Keagan is scrawny, but he’s clearly having fun being out there. Channing and Keagan opened, and Keagan hit some hip-tosses, and the heels rolled to the floor to regroup. They milked… and milked… and milked. Keagan finally tagged in his dad at 3:00. Scotty got in… and milked … and milked … taking off his jersey, then walking to each side of the ring, firing up the crowd. He went to lock up, but instead he ripped at Greene’s chest hair, and Anthony screamed in pain.

Scotty pushed the heels into each other, then he rolled up Channing for a nearfall at 6:30. Channing shoved the ref to the mat and got booed. The ref bodyslammed Channing, then had a blank look on his face, as if he didn’t know what just happened; Scotty raised the ref’s arm and celebrated. (The crowd loved this silliness.) Greene backed Keagan into a corner and chopped him, and the heels began working over Keagan in their corner.

Greene missed some elbow drops. Scotty got the hot tag at 11:30 and hit his jab punches on Anthony, then on Channing. Scotty hit a double noggin-knocker and got a nearfall. Greene was given a drop-toe-hold with his face landing on Channing’s butt, and the Garlands repeatedly rammed his face onto Channing’s butt. Scotty set up for The Worm, but Bakabella got in the ring and confronted Scotty! It allowed Channing to get a schoolboy roll-up for the flash pin! The champs left, but Bakabella was still in the ring, so the Garlands gave him The Worm.

Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene defeated Scotty “2 Hotty” Garland and Keagan Garland to retain the Live Pro Tag Team Titles at 13:38.

5. DJ Powers vs. Erik Chacha for the Live Pro Title. Powers stalled in the ropes at the bell. They had a test of strength with Chacha overpowering him; Powers rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Chacha hit some shoulder blocks, and Powers again rolled to the floor, clearly frustrated. Back in the ring, they traded chops. Powers grabbed his title belt and tried to head to the back at 4:00, but Chacha grabbed him and threw DJ back into the ring. DJ grabbed the ref while hitting a low blow mule kick to get a nearfall.

Powers was now in charge, and he stomped on Chacha. Powers hit a plancha to the ground, then a spin kick in the ring. Chacha accidentally hit a running knee on the ref at 9:00! Powers hit a superkick, then he grabbed his title belt. However, Chacha hit a low-blow uppercut, then the running knee for a visual pin, but we had no ref! A second ref ran in and made the three-count! New champ! BUT WAIT. The original ref stood up and waved off the win. He saw Chacha hit the low blow. The clock was 9:42. Rather than a disqualification, the original ref ordered the match to continue! I restarted with a second bell, but almost immediately, Powers hit a frogsplash for the pin.

DJ Powers defeated Erik Chacha to retain the Live Pro Title at 10:00.

6. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. “Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James. VSK and Smokes opened. VSK hit a dropkick. Baylor tagged in at 1:30, so James also got in. AE hit some quick team moves on Brad. Swipe Right began working over VSK and kept him in their corner. Smokes hit a Doomsday Dropkick at 5:30. VSK hit a jumping knee to Baylor’s chin, and they were both down. James got a hot tag and hit a leg lariat on Smokes and a neckbreaker on Baylor. James hit a swinging faceplant on Baylor. VSK hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 7:30. James hit a stunner, and VSK got a nearfall on Baylor. Baylor got a rollup with a handful of tights for the flash pin out of nowhere on VSK. Good action.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated VSK and Eric James at 8:58.

7. Little Mean Kathleen vs. Davienne (w/It’s Gal and Sweatboy) in a Beach Brawl. This match was set up at a prior show I reviewed. Gal wore a red one-piece swimsuit, looking almost like a lifeguard. LMK came out with a floaty tube around her waist; she wore denim jean pants, so she’s here to fight. They charged at each other at the bell and traded punches. LMK is significantly shorter, and she still had the tube around her waist. She stepped out of the tube and hit Davienne over the head with a plastic kids’ sand bucket. LMK rolled to the floor and struck Gal, too. In the ring, Davienne hit the World’s Strongest Slam at 2:30. She picked up a kids sand shovel and struck LMK with that, too.

Davienne hit a snap suplex onto the floatie tube for a nearfall at 4:00. LMK ran up Davienne’s chest in the corner, then hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. LMK got a nearfall, but the ref was pulled to the floor. Gal got in the ring, but he accidentally threw sand in the eyes of the lifeguard, Sweatboy, and those two guys fought. Brandon Webb got in the ring to help LMK. Costa got in the ring and was going to hit LMK. Retired wrestler (and Live Pro promoter) Teddy Goodz got in the ring and hit Costa. Kathleen whipped Davienne into a table in the corner and pinned her. A solid match that the live crowd loved.

Little Mean Kathleen defeated Davienne in a Beach Brawl at 7:52.

Final Thoughts: Is there a must-see match here? No. But it was a fun two-hour event before a raucous crowd that enjoyed the family-friendly offerings of a live show on a beach. The six-person tag stood out, as they were doing flips and dives to the ground, so that takes the best match of the show. The Rourke-Waller-Crawford-Miles four-way takes second, with Swipe Right’s match taking third. A show where the sum was much better than the parts — we had three WWE ID prospects in action, another at ringside, and some of the hottest rising stars (Powers, Liviyah) in action, too.