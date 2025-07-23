WWE Evolve results (7/23): Vetter’s review of “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Jordan Oasis and Brooks Jensen, Edris Enofe vs. Dante Chen, Kendal Grey vs. Zayda Steel

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 21)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed July 23, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present.

1. Dante Chen vs. Edris Enofe. Rosenberg said Edris has been “different” ever since he got eliminated in the four-way title match a few weeks ago; he’s been acting more heelish and ruthless. Stone said this was a first-ever singles match. Chen hit a hip-toss and grounded Enofe, and he hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Edris hit a knee drop to the sternum at 2:30 and took control. He hit a DDT for a nearfall. Chen hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker at 4:00. Edris snapped him throat-first over the top rope. Chen got a rollup; Edris reversed it, got a rollup with a handful of tights, and got the tainted pin. Stone claimed he saw no cheating.

Edris Enofe defeated Dante Chen at 5:11.

* Earlier today, Jordan Oasis was looking backstage for a tag partner tonight. He walked up to It’s Gal and Sam Holloway. Gal was interested in helping out Jordan. “You’re weak, you’re pale, you’re ready to fail,” Gal said. Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel walked up. Those two suddenly began arguing with Gal and Holloway! Sounds like those four are going to have a tag match! Oh, it’s coming up next!

2. It’s Gal and Sam Holloway vs. “Adrenaline Drip” Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel. Four ID prospects! Worth reiterating that Sam Holloway is a legit 6’8″ and I’ve been comparing him to Matt Morgan in recent months — he’s got a wide body. Gal and Jones opened, and Jones hit a dropkick. Jack hit a running Shooting Star Press at 1:30. Jack fell to the floor; Sam hit a running dropkick on him! Sam then picked up Jones and ran him crotch-first into the ring post! OUCH! In the ring, he slammed Jack and got a nearfall. “This match is power versus speed, and you’re seeing the power!” Stone said. Gal hit a delayed vertical suplex, and he choked Jack while doing some push-ups.

Sam hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Jones got a hot tag and hit a missile dropkick. He tried a clothesline, but it did nothing to Sam, so he hit a Superman Punch, then a half-nelson suplex. Jack hit a top-rope flipping neckbreaker; both babyfaces covered Sam, but he kicked out. Jack hit a backflip dive to the floor. Sam hit a massive dive to the floor on all three and the crowd went nuts! We got a “this is awesome!” chant. Sam hit a frog splash on Jack in the ring for a nearfall, but Jones made the save. Jack hit his rolling Death Valley Driver on Gal, then a top-rope corkscrew frog splash to pin Gal. That was wide. I can’t believe that match was under seven minutes!

Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones defeated It’s Gal and Sam Holloway at 6:39.

* Backstage, Brooks Jensen, who debuted on Evolve last week, came up to Jordan Oasis and offered to be his partner. Brooks said he’s “still trying to figure things out, but he’s walking his own path these days.” (I do not trust Brooks one iota, and the look on his face tells me I’m probably right!)

* Backstage, Prime Minister Stevie Turner talked to Marcus Mathers. She wants to give him a match against Bryce Donovan. Mathers walked off-screen, but Kali Armstrong walked into the picture. She demanded a match against Jin Tala!

3. Zayda Steel (w/Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Bryce Donovan) vs. Kendal Grey. The Vanity Project is missing Jackson Drake. Zayda barked at some fans before the bell. Zayda knocked Kendal down and celebrated. Steel backed her into a corner and slapped her in the face. Kendal hit a running crossbody block at 1:30, and Zayda rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Zayda stomped on Grey, then hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall, and she stood on Kendal’s back.

Grey hit a German Suplex and they were both down at 4:00. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Kendal hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, then a powerslam, then an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, and she was fired up! Suddenly, Wendy Choo was at ringside, and that distracted Kendal! However, Kendal still hooked Zayda’s arms, got a rollup, and a flash pin. Fine match. Wendy vanished as quickly as she popped up.

Kendal Grey defeated Zayda Steel at 5:03.

* Chuey Martinez stopped Kendal at ringside and asked what was going on with her and Wendy. Kendal doesn’t know, but added, “What you see is what you get.”

* Backstage, Sean Legacy talked about his upcoming match with Keanu Carver. That’s happening next week!

* In a video package, Chantel Monroe has her eyes focused on taking out Kylie Rae! And just like that, it’s time for the main event!

4. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (w/Bryce Donovan, Jackson Drake) vs. Brooks Jensen and Jordan Oasis. Brooks and Baylor opened. Oasis and Smokes got in at 1:30, and Jordan hit an armdrag. All four got in, and the babyfaces chopped Swipe Right in opposite corners. Jordan hit a senton on Smokes for a nearfall. SR began working over Oasis, and they kept him in their corner. Stone noted how Swipe Right is competing every weekend, all over the country. (Fact check: true!) Smokes planted his knee in Jordan’s back and hit a kneedrop to the chest for a nearfall at 4:30.

Jordan finally hit a backbreaker over his knee on Baylor, but Brooks had been pulled off the corner and wasn’t there for the hot tag. Stone talked about Brooks being kicked out of The Culling. Oasis hit a back suplex at 7:30 on Baylor. He hit a rolling cannonball on Baylor, and Stone criticized Oasis for getting a tag when he could. Brooks tagged himself in and he powerslammed Brad, and he hit a double clothesline. Jackson distracted Brooks. Brooks tagged a (clearly exhausted) Jordan back in, said, “screw you!” and left! SR immediately hit the Super Swipe (a team wind-up uranage) and pinned Oasis. Brooks was still standing at ringside and made no effort to save Oasis.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated Jordan Oasis and Brooks Jensen at 9:13.

Final Thoughts: A dazzling tag match from Cappuccino, Cartwheel, Gal, and Holloway. Sam showed he really has some agility to go with that size and power. He strikes me as someone who will really need a manager to speak for him, but the in-ring skills are there. The main event was fine; Rosenberg was perhaps the only person in the room who was surprised when Jensen walked out on his tag partner. Zayda may have lost, but she was the star of that match. The episode clocked in at 51 minutes, and I’m just amazed at how great of a job Evolve is doing in getting so many people on a show every week, from matches to video packages to backstage promos.