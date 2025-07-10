Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Nixon Newell (f/k/a Tegan Nox) vs. Miranda Alize, Bishop Kaun vs. Diego Hill, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Brixton Nash and Jameson McGregor

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out seven matches from five different recent indy shows.

Hurricane Pro Wrestling, Beaumont, Texas, June 28, 2025 (YouTube).

This match was released by Title Match Network on its YouTube page; the entire show also is available on their website. (I didn’t recognize a name of a single male wrestler on this show!) This appears to be a convention center room, and the crowd was maybe 250. Lighting is good.

Nixon Newell (f/k/a Tegan Nox) vs. Miranda Alize. My first time seeing Newell since her release; her hair is light blue and light purple here. Redhead Alize competed in the Sinclair-era ROH; I admittedly haven’t seen her often in the past two years. A basic lockup to open; they appear to be roughly the same height and weight. Alize kicked her in the gut, and Nixon rolled to the floor at 2:30. Back in the ring, Alize was in charge and hit some armdrags. Nixon hit a dropkick but sold the pain in her gut. Nixon hit a European Uppercut at 4:30 and got a nearfall. They fought at ringside, and Nixon hit some chops, so Miranda hit her own chops.

Back in the ring, Nixon hit some punches in the corner and planted her foot in Miranda’s throat. Nixon caught her on a crossbody block and turned it into a fallaway slam with a high bridge for a nearfall at 8::30! Nice! Miranda hit a headscissors takedown and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes, and Nixon hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. She missed a second one, and Miranda immediately hit a running Facewash, then a release suplex for a nearfall. Miranda nailed a Shining Wizard for the pin! I had expected Newell to win here, so I’ll call that an upset. A solid match but not overly ambitious, either.

Miranda Alize defeated Nixon Newell at 10:19.

ASE “Return of the King” in Charlotte, N.C. on June 28, 2025 (free on YouTube)

ASE (pronounced “Ah shay”) Wrestling posted the entire show on their YouTube page; I picked out two matches with wrestlers I really like. I recognize several of the names in the lineup, including some top indy guys like Isaiah Broner, Darius Carter, and Darius Lockhart, along with former TNA wrestler Savannah Evans. I believe this promotion is a celebration of wrestlers who are minorities. Big Swole was on commentary with a man who indicated he also is a retired wrestler. This is a small room, with seating on just two sides of the ring. The commentators said there are 300 people here, but I’m just not seeing that number.

“Divebomb” Diego Hill vs. Bishop Kaun. The male commentator noted that Diego just had his MLW match against Kushida and got an MLW contract immediately after it concluded. Kaun was a mystery opponent. They charged at each other at the bell and traded quick reversals. Kaun rolled to the floor to avoid Diego’s fast attack. Diego hit his Swerve-style step-up mule kick for a nearfall at 1:30. Kaun dropped him on the turnbuckle and took control, hitting some chops. Kaun hit a dropkick and clapped to himself. He hit a senton at 4:00 and targeted Diego’s ribs.

They got up and traded chops. Diego hit his variety of quick kicks and got a nearfall. Kaun hit a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall at 6:30, and he was frustrated he didn’t win there. We got a “Go, Diego, go!” chant. Diego tried a rebound move out of the ropes that didn’t quite work, but they kept going. Diego hit a first-rope moonsault, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 8:00. Diego missed a top-rope moonsault. Kaun immediately hit a shotgun dropkick, a suplex, and a Pedigree for the pin. Good action.

Bishop Kaun defeated Diego Hill at 8:56.

Darian Bengston vs. Owen Knight. Darian is a top-tier guy in the Deep South; I always point out he had a really good ROH TV match last summer against Robbie Eagles. I don’t think I’ve seen Owen, who is bald with a short, bushy beard, and he jawed at the crowd. Bengston hit a German Suplex at the bell! He hit a top-rope corkscrew splash on a standing Owen. They fought on the ring apron and traded blows. They went to the floor, and I’m seeing this ring is really short compared to a WWE ring. They got back in the ring, and Knight was in charge and kept Darian grounded. He hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00.

Knight dominated the action. He went for a cover but pulled Darian up on the two-count and was booed. He got on the mic and said: “This ain’t the way this is ending. I need you to tell me that I’m better than you.” Darian sat up and called him a “corny-ass N-word.” He hit Knight and got a nearfall. Darian hit a flip dive to the floor at 7:30. Owen hit a low blow in the corner. He dropped Bengston stomach-first off the top rope to the mat and got the pin. An okay match.

Owen Knight defeated Darian Knight at 8:35.

Magnum Wrestling “Hot Magnum Nights” in Omaha, Nebraska on June 21, 2025 (IWTV)

This is my first time seeing an indy show from Nebraska! This is some sort of Moose Lodge with a high ceiling and flags and banners on the walls. I chose to watch the main event; I only recognize two other names on the entire lineup, as I’ve seen Camaro Jackson and Kit Sackett before. This is a dark room but they’ve got a pretty decent production. The room was packed with 200-250 fans.

“The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Crucible” Brixton Nash and Jameson McGregor. I’d love to hear the story of how the Kingdom got booed in Nebraska! Right on cue, a commentator noted that Bennett has been here before. (I believe he’s based out of Chicago, which isn’t terribly far for him, at least compared to what wrestlers often drive.) I don’t know the Crucible. One is bald and has a bit of Castagnoli look, while the other could pass as Joe Gacy’s doppelganger. They all shook hands before the bell. Bennett and Nash (the bald one!) opened. Jameson apparently gestured that he couldn’t tell Nash and Bennett apart. Funny because that’s also true.

Taven got in and hit some dropkicks at 3:00. Bennett hit a spinebuster. Bennett and Nash pointed at each other, and the commentators joked it was like the Spider-Man meme where they are pointing at each other. Nash hit his own spinebuster at 5:30. Nash dropped teammate McGregor onto Bennett. McGregor hit a somersault off the apron to the floor on both Taven & Bennett, and that got a pop. In the ring, Taven hit a missile dropkick on McGregor, and Bennett made the cover for a nearfall at 7:30. Taven hit an enzuigiri, and Bennett hit a superkick, and Mike got another nearfall on McGregor.

Taven hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 9:00. Brixton got a hot tag and he hit clotheslines on both of the Kingdom, and a T-Bone Suplex on Bennett, then a belly-to-belly suplex on Taven. Brixton hit a twisting neckbreaker on Taven for a nearfall. The commentators said it was weird to hear the crowd cheer for the Crucible. Bennett hit a spear for a nearfall at 11:00. Taven hit a plancha to the floor. McGregor hit a Michinoku Driver on Bennett, but Taven immediately hit the Just the Tip of The Knee on McGregor for a believable nearfall.

The Crucible hit a team dropkick-and-German Suplex combo. They hit a modified Magic Killer on Bennett for a nearfall at 13:00, but Taven made the save. Taven hit a decapitating leg lariat, and suddenly, everyone was down. McGregor hit a hard kick to the side of Taven’s head at 14:30. However, Brixton purposely kicked McGregor, his tag partner! – in the sternum! “What did we just see???” the commentator shouted. Bennett covered the prone McGregor for the pin. “What is going on?” Brixton picked up a chair and clocked McGregor over the head with it! (There was zero indication of any issues between them during the match.)

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Brixton Nash and Jameson McGregor at 14:56.

Love Wrestling “Welcome to the Machine” in Edmonton, Alberta on June 27, 2025 (IWTV)

I’ve seen a few shows from this dark, narrow theater. Lighting is okay and they always draw around 200.

“Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs.”The Short Kings” Marz the Specialist and Reid Matthews. This actually opened the show. I know I’ve seen Marz (think Buddy Matthews!), but I’m not sure if I’ve seen Matthews. Marz and Williams opened, and Travis tied him up on the mat. Marz dropped him with a shoulder tackle, then hit a spin kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 4:00. Judas and Reid finally entered. Reid is thicker with long black hair; he’s got Rhino’s frame, and he knocked Judas down with a big flying shoulder tackle at 6:30. Travis got back in and hit a dropkick on Reid for a nearfall; the commentator noted it was the first pinfall attempt of the match.

Reid hit a uranage, and the Short Kings began working over Travis. Icarus ran in and all four fought. The Short Kings hit stereo dropkicks at 9:30, and Reid clotheslined S&S over the top rope to the floor. Marz immediately dove through the ropes onto S&S, and the commentator called him “the Crimson Lion.” However, back in the ring, S&S began working over Marz and kept him grounded. Judas choked Marz in the ropes. Travis hit a running Penalty Kick to the chest for a nearfall at 12:30. Marz finally hit a Rebound Lariat on Williams at 14:30, and they were both down.

Reid got the hot tag, and he hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Judas and was fired up. He hit a rolling cannonball on Judas for a nearfall. Williams pulled Reid to the floor and kicked him. Judas blocked Marz’s sunset flip, sat down, and got a nearfall at 17:30. Judas hit a swinging slam. Williams tagged back in and hit some punches, then his handspring-back-clothesline for a nearfall. Judas hit a senton, Travis hit a brainbuster, and Judas made the cover for a nearfall at 19:00. Judas hit a plancha onto Marz on the floor.

Judas accidentally kicked Williams in the knee! Reid tossed Marz over the top rope onto S&S on the floor. In the ring, The Short Kings hit front-and-back knee strikes on Judas for a believable nearfall at 21:30. Williams applied an Octopus Stretch on Reid. Meanwhile, Marz and Judas traded rollups. They got up and all four traded punches. Reid hit a spear on Travis, then a discus forearm on Judas. The Kings hit a powerbomb-and-German Suplex combo and pinned Judas. A bit on the long side, but good action.

Marz the Specialist and Reid Matthews defeated Judas Icarus and Travis Williams at 23:01.

Billie Starkz vs. Zoe Sager. Zoe is a short blonde who I’ve compared to former NXT-UK wrestler Millie McKenzie. While she was announced as a WWE ID prospect, I’ve been told she had Visa issues so she’s not been competing in the U.S. (It’s unclear if she is still considered an ID prospect.) This is Billie’s debut here – she apparently was booked once but had to cancel – and she has a height and overall size advantage. Sager showed off her ZPW title belt and she jawed at the crowd and the ref. (The commentators indicated this is not a legitimate belt she is showing off.) They traded rollups early on and Billie hit a superkick. Zoe shoved Billie to the floor, and Starkz sold a knee injury while lying on the ground at 2:00. “This might be over before it got started,” the commentator said.

Zoe followed to the floor and they fought into the crowd. They got back into the ring; Zoe mounted her and punched Billie in the face. Billie hit a spin kick to the ear at 5:00, then she dove through the ropes onto Sager. In the ring, Billie hit her Gory Bomb for a nearfall. The commentator wondered if the ZPW title was on the line. Billie went for her Swanton Bomb, but Zoe got her knees up. Zoe hit a running kick in the corner, then a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 7:00. (You can definitely see why she earned that ID contract!)

Zoe hit a running knee in the corner for a nearfall. Billie hit a DDT on the ring apron at 9:00. Billie set up for a dive, got awkwardly caught in the ropes, and Zoe whipped her into some chairs at ringside. In the ring, Billie hit a discus clothesline, then a pump kick to the chest, then a wheelbarrow German Suplex for a nearfall. Zoe hit an STO uranage and they were both down at 11:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Zoe hit an impressive Canadian Destroyer and we got a “that was awesome!” chant. They traded blows on the ring apron, and Billie nailed a Death Valley Driver on the apron.

Billie pushed Zoe into the ring, and this time she nailed the Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Zoe hit a doublestomp to the chest. She hit a moonsault for a nearfall, and she screamed in frustration she didn’t get the pin there, and she threw a temper tantrum, pounding the mat and barking at a fan. Zoe hit a Z-Factor (X-Factor off the top rope to the mat), but Billie rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Zoe pushed her back in. Steven Crow jumped in the ring! The ref ordered him to leave. However, he clocked Billie with a forearm, and the ref called for the bell. Zoe was clearly not pleased by this development. A really strong match despite the non-finish.

Billie Starkz defeated Zoe Sager via DQ at 16:41.

New York Wrestling Connection “Going Back to Malcahy’s” in Wantagh, N.Y. on June 29, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a huge tavern, but the lights are on and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 300, but most of them sat far back from the ring. (It just feels a bit bizarre to see the fans so far away from the action.) Google Maps shows Wantagh is on Long Island, about 70 minutes east of downtown New York city.

Kylie Alexa vs. Amity LaVay for the NYWC Starlet Title. This match went second, even though it’s the one advertised on the poster. Kylie has had a good run in NWA, and she’s appeared on some shows recently in the Northeast. LaVey is the scary Harley Quinn character I’ve suddenly seen take on most of the top women in the region. Kylie comes to the ring to an Avril Lavigne song that is probably as old as Kylie is. (Wow, I’m old!) Kylie knocked her down with a shoulder block. She hit a running back elbow in the corner. Amity hit a springboard crossbody block at 1:30. She hit a suplex into the corner, and she choked Kylie in the ropes.

Amity hit a running flipping neckbreaker at 4:30, and they were both down. Kylie got up and slapped her in the face; they traded slaps and forearm strikes, and Kylie hit a spinning heel kick, and they were both down again. LaVey hit another running flipping neckbreaker at 7:00, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Amity had a bloody nose; the commentators think it happened on that spin kick. She tied Kylie in the Tree of Woe and hit a doublestomp to the chest, then a Meteora in the corner for a nearfall at 9:00. Kylie nailed a shoulder-breaker over her knee. She hit a basement dropkick in the corner and scored the pin! Good action. “How can one woman be so pretty and be so violent?” a commentator asked.

Kylie Alexa defeated Amity LaVey to retain the NYWC Starlet Title at 10:05.

Final Thoughts: Despite it probably going a bit too long, the Sinner & Saint match was the best of these seven. Diego Hill-Kaun was really good for second; I’ve been high on Diego for some time, and it’s great he’s getting an opportunity and exposure in MLW now. Billie-Sager takes third…. Zoe showed why she earned that WWE ID contract, and of course, Billie is just so talented. I really liked the vibe of that ASE show, and it was nice hearing Big Swole on commentary.