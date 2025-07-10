Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe documentary released by AEW and The Players’ Tribune

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Players’ Tribune and AEW teamed up to produce a new documentary on Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe. Two In One: The Briscoe Story was released on Thursday. Check out the full video below or via ThePlayersTribune.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s been a heck of a week for pro wrestling content on The Players’ Tribune website. First, there was the excellent piece by Charlotte Flair, and now this documentary on the Briscoes. I highly recommend both. It’s wonderful to see how well the Jay’s wife and children, and the entire Briscoe family is doing so well.