What's happening...

Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe documentary released by AEW and The Players’ Tribune

July 10, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Players’ Tribune and AEW teamed up to produce a new documentary on Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe. Two In One: The Briscoe Story was released on Thursday. Check out the full video below or via ThePlayersTribune.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s been a heck of a week for pro wrestling content on The Players’ Tribune website. First, there was the excellent piece by Charlotte Flair, and now this documentary on the Briscoes. I highly recommend both. It’s wonderful to see how well the Jay’s wife and children, and the entire Briscoe family is doing so well.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.