AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Ethan Page

-Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

-Jade Cargill and Leila Grey in tag team action

-Eddie Kingston promo

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Fresno, California at Save Mart Center. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).