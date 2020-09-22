AEW Late Night Dynamite, UWN Prime Time Live PPV, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Ole Anderson, Luther Reigns, Americo Rocca, Super Delfin, Bob Sapp, Big Boss Man, Johnny Valentine, Doug Somers, Mike Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Late Night Dynamite airs tonight on TNT at the scheduled start time of 11:30CT/12:30ET (or once TNT’s coverage of the NBA concludes). The one-hour show features Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears in the main event. AEW Dynamite will also air in its usual two-hour slot on Wednesday night. I a planning to cover Late Night Dynamite live if it starts close to the scheduled start time.

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series continues tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV at 8CT/9ET. The 90-minute show is headlined by Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly for the NWA Women’s Championship. The show is available for $7.99 on FITE, and DirecTV is charging $11.99.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Trey in a Triple Threat for a shot at the X Division Championship. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on EC3’s best Impact matches.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ole Anderson (Alan Rogowski) is 78.

-Americo Rocca (Javier Padilla) is 68.

-Super Delfin (Hiroto Wakita) is 53.

-Luther Reigns (Matt Wiese) is 49.

-Bob Sapp is 47.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) was born on September 22, 1928. He died on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Graham (Michael Gossett) was born on September 22, 1951. He took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012.

-The late Doug Somers (Douglas Somerson) was born on September 22, 1951. He died at age 65 on May 16, 2017.

-Big Boss Man (Ray Traylor, Jr.) died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.



