Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander.

-Knockouts Tag Champions “The IInspriration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren in a non-title match.

-Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid (if Maclin wins he will be added to the X Division Title match at Turning Point).

-A sit-down interview with Deonna Purrazzo.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on some of the best Impact World Title matches at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Emergence 2021 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.