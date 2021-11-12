11/11 NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Primate and Tyson T-Bone in a four-way to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Titles, Nelson Frazer vs. Mark Andrew, and Stevie Turner vs. Dani Luna

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed November 11, 2021 on WWE Network and Peacock

The broadcast team was Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness… Nathan Frazer made his entrance to kick off the show. Mark Andrews entered with the rest of Subculture, who then headed to the back…

1. Nathan Frazer vs. Mark Andrews. Andrews brought Frazer to the mat with a snapmare takedown and then worked the wrist. Frazer eventually worked out after performing a front flip, back roll and cartwheel. Andrews performed a cartwheel of his own to avoid Frazer’s grasps.

The two men then worked an extremely fast sequence with both men acrobatically reversing the other’s moves. Frazer took Andrews down with a dropkick and followed it up with a snap suplex. Frazer flipped from one corner to the next but Andrews hit him with a dropkick. Andrews put a shoulder lock on Frazer. The Welshman stayed on top. Frazer went for a huracanrana, but Andrews cartwheeled out of it and stayed on top. Andrews hit a spinning neckbreaker that took a lot out of both men.

Frazer hit a sling blade clothesline, a modified scoop slam, and the standing shooting star press. Andrews came close to a win with a flipping face buster. Frazer hit the lawn dart in the corner and cries of ‘this is awesome’ broke out. Andrews took the action to the outside and hit a moonsault off the steps.

Andrews attempted to springboard in the ring but Frazer leapt to the ropes and hit a Spanish Fly. Frazer got a close two from a kick. Andrews hit Stundog Millionaire but missed with the shooting star press. Frazer rolled up Andrews but the Welshman shifted the weight to get the win.

Mark Andrews defeated Nathan Frazer in 10:23.

Gibbons’ Opinion: I was at this taping and had really looked forward to watching this match back. The ‘this is awesome’ chants were well earned. It was a fast-paced and exhilarating contest from start to finish. The finish seems like it could set up a rematch. A best of three series would be excellent.

We got a recap of Rampage Brown’s assault on Ilja Dragunov from last week… A-Kid accosted Sam Gradwell and said his rude words about Spain were unacceptable. He challenged Gradwell to try and speak his language in the ring… Pretty Deadly went to meet the cast of Magic Mike and were taught a dance routine…

Kenny Williams was spotted writing Sha Samuels’ name on a wall. He was distracted by Saxon Huxley so threw a towel at him. Huxley chased him away… Dani Luna made her entrance with the rest of Subculture who – again – headed to the back. Stevie Turner made her entrance …

2. Dani Luna vs. Stevie Turner. Luna took Turner to the corner, but Turner ducked through the ropes and retreated. Turner took Luna to the corner but Luna knocked her down. Luna hit a hip toss and a scoop slam. She went for successive suplexes but Turner pulled the hair.

Luna stayed on top with her power advantage. Turner fought back and hit the three neckbreakers. Luna soon took control again with a flurry of powerful slams and throws. Luna got the victory with the fireman carry to sitout powerbomb.

Dani Luna defeated Stevie Turner in 5:10.

Gibbons’ Opinion: This was a decent match. Luna seems to have such a larger move set than the rest of the roster. Her power is something that nobody else can match in the women’s roster.

Backstage, Nina Samuels welcomed us to the Nina Samuels Show. She struggled to interview Isla Dawn so started slagging off Aleah James. James appeared behind her and said she was going to request a match with her as she clearly has an issue with her…

Gallus cut a promo on Teoman and Rohan Raja whilst driving in the rain. Sirens appeared in the background and Mark Coffey sped a way…

Backstage, Mark Andrews and Dani Luna celebrated their wins with Flash Morgan Webster. Blair Davenport interrupted them and told Luna she would knock her off her perch…

A-Kid vs. Sam Gradwell, and Gallus vs. Teoman and Rohan Raja was announced for for next week…

All four teams made their entrances for the Fatal Four Way mate to determine the No.1 Contender for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship…

3. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith vs. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff vs. “Moustache Mountain” Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. “Symbiosis” Primate and Tyson T-Bone (w/Eddie Dennis) in a NXT UK Tag Team Championship No.1 Contender Fatal Four Way match. Seven and Starz started the match as the crowd in the BT Sport Studios chanted a number of Trent Seven songs. Starz initially struggled to move Seven but eventually took him down with a leg lock. Starz tagged Mastiff who had no trouble knocking Seven down. Seven went for a scoop slam but Mastiff collapsed on to him.

Carter got the blind tag on Mastiff. Carter and Smith worked fast tags to dominate Seven. Seven tagged in Primate but Smith and Carter isolated him and stayed on top. Mastiff hit a senton and Starz flipped over the rope to get a close two count on Primate. Starz sent Primate to the outside and then dropkicked Seven and Carter off the apron, and Dennis at ringside. Bate tagged in and sent Starz to the rope. Dennis grabbed his leg. The referee ejected Dennis and the crowd went wild.

T-Bone and Primate used quick tags to dominate Starz. With both Carter and Smith in the ring, Smith grabbed the leg of Carter and sent him somersaulting into T-Bone. They double superkicked T-Bone into Seven on the apron allowing him to tag in.

Starz and Mastiff started brawling outside with Smith, Bate and Primate. Carter and Seven went to the top rope but T-Bone joined them. T-Bone pushed Seven into the pile of men on the outside and hit the superplex on Carter into the ring. Primate hit the top rope and jumped onto the pile as they attempted to get up.

Primate and Bate were legal. Bate started the Airplane Spin with Primate on his shoulders. Starz came into the ring and Bate grabbed his legs to perform a double Airplane Spin. Bate went for a double German suplex but Mastiff came in and hit the cannonball. Smith got Mastiff on his shoulders and Carter hit the springboard cutter on Mastiff. They got a close fall.

Bate hit the springboard lariat on Primate and then tagged Seven in. Bate hit the tope into Mastiff and Primate, who were slugging on the outside. Seven hit the Seven Star Lariat. Primate kicked out. Bate and Seven hit the assisted Burning Hammer for the win.

“Moustache Mountain” Trent Seven & Tyler Bate defeated Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith, Jack Starz & Dave Mastiff ,and Tyson T-Bone & Primate in 14:02 to become No.1 Contenders to the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

Gibbons’ Opinion: This was a really fun match and everything you would want from an eight-man tag. Lots of double team moves and all hell eventually breaking loose. Eddie Dennis is the best heel in NXT UK. The crowd celebrated him getting ejected like a football goal had gone in. If he’s the biggest heel, the biggest babyfaces are Seven and Bate. There was nobody else in this match that anyone else wanted to see win.

Pretty Deadly came out on top the last time these two teams met so it’ll be interesting to see who goes home with the gold this time. Pretty Deadly have been excellent at champs, but surely Moustache Mountain have to hold the NXT UK Tag Team titles at one point in their careers.