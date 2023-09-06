NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show, Heritage Cup tournament standings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov for a shot at the NXT Championship

-Tyler Bate vs. Axiom in a Heritage Cup tournament match

-Akria Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer in a Heritage Cup tournament match

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Powell’s POV: The Heritage Cup tournament Group A standings are Butch (3) Tyler Bate (0), Axiom (1), and Charlie Dempsey (0). Group B’s standings are Joe Coffey (2), Duke Hudson (2), Akira Tozawa (0), and Nathan Frazer (2). The group winners will meet in the finals on the September 25 edition of the NXT television show. The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at Noam Dar’s NXT Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy on September 30 in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Tuesday's NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.