AEW Collision rating for the All Out go-home show opposite WWE Payback

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 345,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show had 552,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating. The better comparison is when AEW ran opposite WWE SummerSlam last month and finished with 417,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. The return of college football was also a big factor in the numbers dropping this week. The television ratings are delayed due to the Labor Day holiday. The Raw ratings should be out later today and things should get back to normal with AEW Dynamite numbers coming out on Thursday afternoon.