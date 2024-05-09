TNA Impact preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-The System’s championship celebration

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven (the winners meet in a future singles match for a shot at the X Division Title)

-AJ Francis and Rich Swann vs. “The FBI” Zack Clayton and Ray Jaz

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Jake Something and Cody Deaner

-Jonathan Gresham in action

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET.