ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz vs. Dream Girl Ellie in a Proving Ground match

-Taya Valkyrie, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez vs. Leyla Hirsch, Lady Frost, and Abadon

-Griff Garrison and Cole Karter vs. Angelico and Serpentico

-Zicky Dice vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kiera Hogan

-Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).