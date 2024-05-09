Bobby Lashley pulled from King of the Ring, replacement announced

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bobby Lashley has been pulled from the King of the Ring tournament. Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis announced in a social media video that Lashley was injured training. Angelo Dawkins will replace Lashley in the tournament and will face Tama Tonga in the first round.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear as of this update whether Lashley is legitimately injured or if this was a change made for creative reasons.

Important Update ahead of tomorrow’s #SmackDown KOTR matches: @WWE pic.twitter.com/c5Pkq7I1jq