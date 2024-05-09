What's happening...

Bobby Lashley pulled from King of the Ring, replacement announced

May 9, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bobby Lashley has been pulled from the King of the Ring tournament. Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis announced in a social media video that Lashley was injured training. Angelo Dawkins will replace Lashley in the tournament and will face Tama Tonga in the first round.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear as of this update whether Lashley is legitimately injured or if this was a change made for creative reasons.

Important Update ahead of tomorrow’s #SmackDown KOTR matches: @WWE pic.twitter.com/c5Pkq7I1jq

