Bobby Lashley pulled from King of the Ring, replacement announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Bobby Lashley has been pulled from the King of the Ring tournament. Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis announced in a social media video that Lashley was injured training. Angelo Dawkins will replace Lashley in the tournament and will face Tama Tonga in the first round.
Powell’s POV: It’s unclear as of this update whether Lashley is legitimately injured or if this was a change made for creative reasons.
Important Update ahead of tomorrow’s #SmackDown KOTR matches: @WWE pic.twitter.com/c5Pkq7I1jq
— Nick ”Lâchez-Vous” Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 9, 2024
