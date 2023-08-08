WWE Raw rating for the brand’s SummerSlam fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.888 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.759 million average. Raw delivered a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.53 rating.

Powell’s POV: Most of the first hour was commercial-free, which typically provides a boost. The August 8, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.956 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic.