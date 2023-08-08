WWE SummerSlam poll results for the best match and overall show grade

CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote, and A was a close third with 20 percent.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes won the best match of the night honors with 39 percent of the vote. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship finished second with 17 percent, Logan Paul vs. Ricochet finished third with 15 percent, and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat was a close fourth with 14 percent.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave SummerSlam B- grades, and Will Pruett gave the show a C+ in our same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I agree with the voters’ choice for best match, and Ricochet vs. Logan Paul was my second favorite match.

Brock Lesnar was also involved in the landslide winner of last year’s best match poll. The Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match received 75 percent of the vote last year. SummerSlam 2022 received a majority A grade vote from 61 percent of the voters. SummerSlam 2021 received a majority B grade from 38 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.