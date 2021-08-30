8/30 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP for the Raw Tag Titles, Damien Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship, The Miz vs. John Morrison, Eva Marie vs. Doudrop

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,475)

Live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

Aired August 30, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Jimmy Smith welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton (Mike Rome was the ring announcer)…

U.S. Champion Damian Priest made his entrance for the open challenge. Priest addressed the crowd and said he feels alive. He spoke in Spanish briefly and then welcomed viewers to Monday Night Raw. Priest said he would show the U.S. Title the respect it deserves similar to the way that Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and John Cena did before him.

Priest said those wrestlers were not like Bobby Lashley, who ran away like a coward during the tag team match last week. Priest said he would handle the title right. Priest asked who it was going to be and said the open challenge starts right now.

Sheamus made his entrance with a mic in hand and referred to Priest as Damo. Sheamus said he agrees with Priest when it comes to Lashley running out on him last week. Sheamus entered the ring and told Priest that he was going to Brogue Kick the smile off his face and take back his gold.

Drew McIntyre made his entrance. He said that as much as he wants to see Priest beat Sheamus’s ass for the 500th time, the OKC crowd deserved something new. McIntyre said the U.S. Title has eluded him throughout his career. McIntyre entered the ring and proposed that he face Priest or the title. Sheamus was upset.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley made his entrance with MVP. “The All Mighty wanted to hold an open challenge every single week,” MVP said before he was interrupted by Goldberg chants. MVP said that problem has already been dealt with, much like Lashley has dealt with the entire roster, so it doesn’t make sense for him to have an open challenge.

MVP said Priest wanting to have an open challenge was admirable, but not good for Priest’s business. On the other hand, MVP said Lashley beating Priest for the U.S. Title and becoming a co-champion would be good for business.

Randy Orton’s music played and he walked onto the stage while Riddle scooted along side him. A loud “RKBro” chant broke out. Orton said he didn’t want to put words in Riddle’s mouth, but he thinks everything MVP said sucked. Orton called Lashley a greedy son of a bitch who wants something he can’t have in a second championship.

Lashley said he wants a second championship, but it doesn’t have to be the U.S. Championship. “Maybe I should take your tag team titles,” Lashley said. Riddle said he had a great idea. Riddle suggested that he and Orton also hold an open challenge against Lashley and MVP. Orton said that’s now how an open challenge works. MVP cut off Orton and said they accept the challenge. Priest also agreed to face McIntyre.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville walked onto the stage. They announced Priest vs. McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship, and confirmed Orton and Riddle vs. Lashley and MVP for the Raw Tag Titles.

Rhea Ripley made her entrance. The broadcast team hyped Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler as coming up next. A graphic showed Ripley and Nikki ASH along with Baszler and Nia Jax… [C]

Powell’s POV: There was plenty of star power in the opening segment. I guess this means the advertised main event of Lashley vs. Shemaus in a non-title match is off? I was looking forward to that match and it’s comical that the company apparently couldn’t stick with one of the three matches they advertised last week, but I suspect that most fans will see the two title matches as upgrades over the heel vs. heel match.

Ripley stood in the ring and introduced Nikki ASH as the person who would be in her corner. ASH entered to a flat crowd reaction. Baszler and Jax made their entrance…

1. Rhea Ripley (w/Nikki ASH) vs. Shayna Baszler (w/Nia Jax). Jax delivered a promo on the apron. She said she didn’t know what her tag partner would do, but she would flatten Ripley and ASH by the end of the match and would do the same to Charlotte Flair later in the show. Baszler placed Ripley’s hand under the apron and stomped on it heading into a break. [C]

Baszler continued to target Ripley’s hand Ripley eventually came back with a suplex into a bridge for a two count. Baszler went for an armbar. Ripley blocked it and then Baszler punched at her bad hand and wrist. Ripley reached the ropes with her foot to break the hold. Jax attacked ASH at ringside and gave her a Samoan Drop on the floor. Ripley was distracted by this and rolled into a pin, but she reversed it and got the three count.

Rhea Ripley beat Shayna Baszler in 10:30.

After the match, Jax entered the ring and performed a Samoan Drop on Ripley. Baszler didn’t look pleased after taking the loss. Baszler ended up storming away from Jax, who followed her toward the back…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match. I like the way that Baszler targeted the hand of Ripley, as it’s something we don’t see routinely during WWE television matches. Baszler continues to be annoyed by Jax, so it looks like the slow build to their split continues. I hope they get Ripley away from ASH. Ripley strikes me as more of a loner character and it’s hard to come off as edgy while hanging out with a kiddie character.

The Viking Raiders were backstage in front of their weird red light. They delivered a generic promo about inflicting brutality on their opponents and said “raid” repeatedly at the end… Saxton hyped the Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer. The Viking Raiders made their entrance for the match… [C]

2. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer (w/Shanky). A portion of the heel trio’s entrance was shown. Mahal tried to place Erik in the Khallas, but Erik avoided it and tossed him to the floor. Ivar took out Veer and Shanky with a dive from the apron. In the ring, Erik and Ivar hit the Viking Experience on Mahal and then Erik pinned him.

The Viking Raiders beat Jinder Mahal and Veer in 4:45.

Drew McIntyre was shown getting fired up and then looking at his sword backstage. The broadcast team hyped the Triple Threat match for the U.S. Championship as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: The quick SummerSlam loss to Drew McIntyre and now Mahal takes the pin rather than Veer in this tag match. Ouch. By the way, a new AEW Rampage ad aired on DirecTV during the break. The ad spotlighted CM Punk being in AEW followed by footage of Miro.

The brief “NXT Coming” video aired… Sheamus was in the ring coming out of the break and then McIntyre and Priest made separate entrances…

3. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship. Mike Rome delivered introductions from ringside once all three wrestlers were inside the ring. Shemaus wore his face shield. The babyface duo teamed up on Sheamus to start. They action spilled over to ringside where Priest backdropped Sheamus into the timekeepers area. McIntyre stood in the ring and pointed at Priest, who smiled and nodded. [C]

An ad for Tuesday’s NXT and focused on Samoa Joe and Ilja Dragunov appearing.

[Hour Two] With Priest at ringside, McIntyre worked over Sheamus with a suplex. McIntyre went for a Future Shock DDT that Sheamus avoided. Sheamus sent McIntyre through the ropes and into the ring post. Priest returned and threw a spin kick at Sheamus and then hit both opponents with elbows in opposite corners.

Priest and McIntyre squared off briefly until McIntyre clotheslined Priest to ringside. McIntyre performed a flip dive over the top rope onto Priest and Sheamus on the floor. Back inside the ring, McIntyre put Priest down with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. McIntyre set up for a superplex, but Sheamus returned and hit him from behind.

McIntyre was hanging in a tree of woe as Sheamus set up for a superplex on Priest. McIntyre sat up and suplexed Sheamus, who superplexed Priest in a good Tower of Doom spot. [C] Priest set up McIntyre for his finisher, but Sheamus blasted him with a Brogue Kick. Priest tumbled to ringside and then McIntyre rolled up Sheamus.

McIntyre counted down for his finisher, but Shemaus beat him to it with a big knee for a good near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Sheamus performed White Noise from the middle rope for another near fall on McIntyre. Priest returned and ducked a Claymore Kick from McIntyre that took out Sheamus. Priest ended up hitting The Reckoning on McIntyre and pinned him clean.

Damian Priest defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat in 21:30 to retain the U.S. Championship.

After the match, McIntyre got to his feet and approached Priest and eventually shook his hand in a showing of respect… An ad for Smackdown hyped Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship for Friday’s show… [C]

Powell’s POV: A great match and a huge win for Priest. I assumed that Priest would end up pinning Sheamus to win this match, but they gave him the much bigger win over McIntyre. Priest also did a nice job in that opening segment with his mic work. The creative forces seem to be really getting behind him at this point. This felt like an even bigger win for Priest than winning the U.S. Championship at SummerSlam did.