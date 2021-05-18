NXT on USA Network, NWA Powerrr, AEW Dark, Gino Brito, Vanessa Borne, Colten Gunn, Jimmy Snuka

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a steel cage match for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. My reviews are typically available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gino Brito (Louis Acocella) is 80. He also worked as Louis Cerdan.

-Vanessa Borne (Danielle Kamela) is 33.

-Colten Gunn (Colten Sopp) is 30.

-The late Jimmy Snuka was born on May 18, 1943. He died at age 73 on January 15, 2017.