Official WWE press release for Elimination Chamber includes host venue details

January 17, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce the location of the Elimination Chamber event.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that Elimination Chamber will be held at the “Jeddah Superdome”, the world’s largest pillarless Superdome, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. More details of the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Powell’s POV: The venue opened in June 2021 with a capacity is listed as over 35,000.

